Female Business Leadership, Millennials Focus Of Chamber Event

HENDERSON, Nev. – Kri Edholm of Leadership Excursion will discuss “Leadership Development” from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Henderson Business Resource Center (in the Wells Fargo building), 112 S. Water St. near West Pacific Avenue in Downtown Henderson. The event is part of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Roadmap to Success workshop series.

During the workshop, Edholm will cover various aspects of contemporary business leadership, including motivational messaging, how to create personal opportunity through professional leadership, women in leadership and connecting with millennials.

Edholm has two decades of experience as a technology professional and 13 years in search and rescue training and missions in and around Las Vegas. She is passionate about giving back to her community and building successful teams and is dedicated to helping professionals improve the way they lead their teams and organizations.

Over the course of her career, Edholm was responsible for the oversight of multi-million dollar projects and operations that supported clients including the Department of Defense, Zappos, Starbucks, 7-Eleven and Fannie Mae. She incorporated leadership and mentorship programs into each working environment, which resulted in higher employee happiness and adoption of improved support services that decreased operational costs and increased profits.

Based in Las Vegas, Leadership Excursion offers leadership excursions, management and executive development programs, and business consulting services to individuals and organizations of all sizes.

The workshop is open to all chamber members and the public. There is no cost for Henderson Chamber members. Registration for non-members is $25. An additional $10 will be charged for walk-in attendees. To reserve a space, register at www.hendersonchamber.com by Tuesday, April 18.

The City of Henderson and Nevada State Treasurer's Office are sponsors for the event.