Farhan Naqvi Named Super Lawyers Rising Star for Fourth Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS - Farhan Naqvi, managing partner of Naqvi Injury Law, has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the fourth consecutive year. Naqvi has been practicing law since 2003 and founded Naqvi Injury Law in 2008.

Super Lawyers Rising Stars are selected from the country’s top 2.5 percent of attorneys under the age of 40. Super Lawyers in each state are selected among outstanding attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes nominations, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

Naqvi is one of Nevada’s most awarded attorneys. He has been named a Top Lawyer and 40 Under 40 by Vegas INC magazine and is in the National Trial Lawyers’ Top 100. He is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating.

Over the course of his career, Naqvi has successfully handled more than 4,000 cases and never lost a jury trial. In 2016, his firm was voted Best of Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and was the only Nevada law firm listed in the Inc 5000.

Naqvi is also involved with both community and legal-related organizations including the annual 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive, Nevada State Bar Lawyer Advertising Advisory Committee and Clark County Bar Association’s ‘Shoes That Fit’ program.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law practices in the areas of personal injury, motor vehicle accidents and product liability. The firm prides itself on aggressive representation, providing the very best customer service, and getting its clients the best possible results.

