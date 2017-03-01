Family Owned Business 2017

Congratulations Finalists!

The 2017 class of Family Owned Businesses are comprised of some of outstanding and hard-working families who care for their businesses and their communities. We are honored to name each and everyone of them a Family Owned Business Finalist.

This year’s honorees were chosen by a panel of judges who reviewed hundreds of nominations to narrow it down to the 30 Northern and 30 Southern finalists represented in the following pages. Winners, which are announced at events held at both ends of the state, were chosen by an online, blind vote of the judges and remain a secret until their unveiling in early March

Judges

A special thank you to the distinguished panel of judges for their work in identifying this year’s finalists out of hundreds of nominees and for the unenviable task of choosing this year’s winners.

Whippersnapper

A business, less than 10 years old, in the first generation of succession with expectations for future generations to run the company.

North

Trevor Leppek & Ryan Goldhammer

Noble Pie Parlor

Est: 2010

Ryan Goldhammer and Trevor Leppek had a vision to turn their love of pizza into a business that would appeal to the Reno community. They were determined to provide quality food made from scratch that would differentiate their menu from others in the area. In 2010, their vision came to fruition as they opened the doors to Noble Pie Parlor. In addition to their handmade pizza, the restaurant boasts an impressive beer menu with local and craft selections. A second location was opened in Midtown Reno with the addition of partner, Derek Morg.

Rush, Tim & Randi Reed

Haus of Reed Custom Furniture

Est: 2011

When Randi was pregnant with their son, Rush, her husband Tim began work on a beautifully unique crib using his skills as a sixth generation woodworker. The crib led to an entire business, Haus of Reed Custom Furniture. The couple started out in their garage, keeping their full-time jobs to help pay the bills. Eventually, Tim was able to focus solely on the furniture business with Randi quickly following. They recently hired their first two employees and hope to continuing growing through creative and innovative designs.

Jennifer Jones, Jason Garlington & Maria Penna

ProSource AV & Integration

Est: 2014Coming from 21 years of military service as both active duty Navy and Nevada Air National Guard, Jason Garlington brought a unique set of skills to his civilian life. Jason founded ProSource AV which specializes in designing, installing and integrating audio/visual systems. With support from his fiance Jennifer and his mother Maria, Jason is working to build a legacy for his family. Just last year, Jason’s 19 year old son, Will, came on board as an apprentice and hopes to one day continue the family business.

South

Troy & Shannon Wilkinson

Axiom Cyber Solutions

Est: 2015

Founders Troy and Shannon Wilkinson established Axiom Cyber Solutions after realizing there was a specific and growing need for cyber security. Since opening, they have become trusted local partners protecting businesses with their patented ransomware algorithm. The husband and wife team are launching a major initiative which offers cyber security defense on a monthly subscription basis. With a team of eight employees, the company continues to advance in technology, automation and big data analytics to address the ever changing cyber security needs of the business community.

Angela, Danny & Kelly Pettit

Azzurre Spirits

Est: 2014

A small spirits company founded and based in Southern Nevada, Azzurre Spirits made its mark as a provider of award-winning vodka and gin. As an avid world traveler, owner Danny Petitt was particularly inspired during a trip to the Mediterranean Sea to create products using natural and minimally distilled ingredients. He joined forces with daughter, Angela, and wife, Kelly, to fulfill his dream of creating this brand. The family continues to produce quality spirits and hopes to expand the brand nationally.

Theresa & Marisuz Zakrzewski

Elite Ballroom Dance Studio

Est: 2014

Originally from Poland, Mariusz Zakrzewski has been dancing and competing for more than 30 years across Europe and the United States. His vision of owning his own dance studio was realized three years ago when he and his wife, Theresa, opened the doors to Elite Ballroom Dance Studio in Las Vegas. Mariusz continues to compete professionally in addition to his role as business owner and ballroom dance instructor. Their goal is to share their love of dance with the community and to one day coach daughters Victoria and Valentina.

Don’t Forget to Share

A business that has made significant contributions to the community and prides itself on giving back.

North

Becky Murway & Frank Haxton

Digiman Studio

Est: 2000

In 1995, Frank Haxton began working for a studio specializing in digital photography and imaging. When that studio relocated in 2000, Frank was able to open Digiman Studio built on relationships he secured with previous clients. Frank met his wife, Becky, through Digiman, she worked as the studio manager, and the family grew with the arrival of their son, Oliver. From pro-bono work for non profits to volunteering as mentors, Frank and Becky are known for their community contributions in addition to the studio work they do.

Natalie and Cameron Andelin

Andelin Family Farm

Est: 2010

As Andelin Family Farm grew from a single pumpkin patch to a full farm and harvest festival attended by thousands, Cameron and Natalie Andelin promised to stay grounded in their dedication to family, community and future generations. Every year, they make significant charitable contributions to local organizations, in addition to opening the farm to educational field trips, family events and donating pumpkins and gift passes. They have worked with the Autism Coalition of Nevada and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, among others.

Drs Todd & Jason Sala

Sala Family Dentistry

Est: 1974

Starting a family dentistry business in 1974, Dr. Mike Sala was later joined by his sons, Drs. Jason and Todd Sala, who run the business with the motto of “caring people, caring for people.” Since 2008, the company has contributed more than $1.1 million to the local community. In addition, the doctors donate time and supplies to efforts such as Evelyn Mount Community Outreach. The main non profit that Sala Family Dentistry supports is Smiles for Freedom, which provides free dental care services for veterans and active service members.

South

Lou & Sean Claggett

Claggett & Sykes Law Firm

Est: 2005

Owners Sean Claggett and William Sykes, along with their attorneys, staff and several family members including Sean’s wife, Lou, have provided legal services in Las Vegas for more than a decade. Philanthropy has always been a major part of the Claggett & Sykes company culture. Sean and William make it a priority to give back to the community in which they live and work, and encourage their employees and families to get involved as well. Some charities the firm supports include HELP of Southern Nevada, Three Square Food Bank and The Shade Tree shelter.

Sam Nicholson

Grand Canyon Development Partners

Est: 2005 (2010 in Nevada)

Originally opened in Arizona under the name Grand Canyon Construction, the company moved to Las Vegas in 2010 and was renamed Grand Canyon Development Partners. Owner Sam Nicholson created the company to assist owners in managing their commercial real estate development and construction projects. Sam and wife, Ann, actively support local charities and work pro bono for many non profit organizations. They formed their own non profit in 2009, the Keep it Alive Foundation, to provide leadership training to high school students.

Angela & Andrew Goldstein

The Original Sunrise Cafe

Est: 2005

With extensive experience in the restaurant industry, Andrew and Angela Goldstein opened The Sunrise Cafe in Las Vegas, which was inspired by a family-owned diner where Andrew worked in New York. They were successful in duplicating that close knit, neighborhood feel which brings customers back again and again. As devout Christians who also run their own ministry, they believe in sharing kindness and love though charitable work with several non profits, most of which focus on helping children in the community.

When the Going Gets Tough...

A business that has faced adversity and made changes to adapt to difficult times.

North

Ricky, Patsy & Rick Correlli

Rick’s Floor Covering, Inc.

Est: 1982

Rick Corelli was driven to open his own flooring retail store as a way to support his wife, Patsy, and three young sons. With his industry experience, the business grew due to strong relationships Rick forged with customers. Unfortunately, the recession hit hard. They stayed afloat by aligning with major insurance companies on a nationwide network that sent claims directly to their business. With this strategy, they were able to survive the downturn and continue to adapt today to deliver the best service with quality products.

Jim & Dan Clausen

Clausen & Company

Est: 2001

Jim Clausen has been working as a CPA for more than 40 years and has seen the business evolve. With the federal tax code increasing to 74,608 pages, it has been increasingly difficult to keep clients updated on tax rules. Due to the complexities of accounting regulations, the firm had to make cuts on services provided to ensure the quality of their work, even though it meant less revenue. Jim’s son, Dan, joined the firm in 2002 with plans to transition into a leadership role over the next few years.

Miranda & Eugene Hoover

Silver State Couriers

Est: 1991

Eugene Hoover started from the bottom up in the courier business, even making all deliveries himself with his personal vehicle when the company first got off the ground. Business grew steadily, primarily delivering and exchanging mortgage, title and banking paperwork which made up 75 percent of the business. After the economic downturn, that number dropped to only 5 percent. With the help of his daughter, Miranda, Eugene was able to transition Silver State Couriers into freight distribution offering same-day, next-day and overnight services.

South

Michael & Allie Mattio

Affordable RV Service and Repair

Est: 1999

Like other recreational-centric companies in Las Vegas, the recession hit Affordable RV Service and Repair hard. Travel and tourism slowed down considerably due to the struggling economy, making it difficult to stay afloat in that industry. Despite these hardships, founder Michael Mattio and wife, Allie, not only survived but expanded their business through restructuring and prioritizing. The couple hopes to further grow the company with an RV storage facility, adding more services and additional store locations.

Bill & Reenie Rosado

ManagedPAY

Est: 1995

During the economic downturn, founders Bill and Reenie Rosado realized companies were much less likely to outsource payroll and human resources. Having recognized that, the husband and wife team embarked on arduous business planning to break down what their company did well and what they could add to set them apart. ManagedPAY was able to survive by implementing changes that include becoming a health insurance brokerage and offering online payroll. Now with 40 full-time employees, the company continues to reevaluate and evolve to remain an industry leader.

William & Molly Dellaechaie

Summit Restoration Inc.

Est: 2005

Having previously worked in the field of water mitigation, fire restoration and mold remediation, William Dellaechaie decided to start a restoration company with his two brothers. When the market collapsed, William and his family were forced to make essential adjustments in order to stay in business. By adapting new strategies, William, along with his wife, Molly, and other family members have grown into one of the largest non-franchise mitigation companies in the Valley working primarily in insurance repairs and homebuilder warranty services.

Shape Up

A business that has made significant efforts to promote healthy lifestyles for employees and the community.

North

Jeff & Mindy Watson

Empower Fitness (formerly Gold’s Gym)

Est: 2007

Jeff and Mindy Watson purchased an existing Gold’s Gym in Elko and, in 2016, renamed it Empower Fitness. Their lives changed dramatically by implementing fitness into their daily routines and so they wanted to find a way to empower others through activity and nutrition. Jeff and Mindy now have four full-time and 33 part-time employees. People don’t begin as fitness and nutrition experts and the Watson’s know the challenges associated with finding a balanced lifestyle. They are able to keep members connected and motivated by helping address those challenges.

Bodee, Camie, Madoc & Walt Lyman

Camie Cragg Fitness

Est: 2011

The idea of owning her own gym started early for Camie Cragg Lyman. As a very active teen, Camie unfortunately broke her back while in high school. Although the doctors told her playing sports was not an option, Camie was determined to prove them wrong. Not only did she get back in the gym, the seeds were planted to share her determination with others. Along with partner and husband, Walt Lyman, Camie Cragg Fitness was opened to offer the community a thriving fitness facility driven by a passion to promote health and well-being.

Blakely (newborn), Lisa, Dr. Wade & Easton Taylor (3 years)

Taylor Chiropractic

Est: 2004

A licensed chiropractor since 2003, Dr. Wade Taylor began his practice in 2004. He is committed to providing the best care along with advanced chiropractic techniques to his patients in Elko. To truly be effective, Dr. Taylor believes in a “whole person approach”, which includes natural vitamin and mineral supplements in addition to his hands-on techniques and procedures. As his client base grows, Dr. Taylor hopes to eventually add an associate to help provide quality care to the community. He currently works alongside his wife, Lisa, who handles the company’s accounting.

South

Ryan, Iliana, Martin Little, Patricia Kaytia-Little, John & Jack Little

Fruits & Roots Juice Bar & Wellness Kitchen

Est: 2015

Patricia Kaytia was inspired to open Fruits & Roots when her twins were born prematurely at 27 weeks with major health issues. Wanting to take care of her family and, subsequently the community, through nutrition, she created a menu that focuses on whole, organic foods and fresh, cold-pressed juices. Patricia took it one step further by improving accessibility to her products with the country’s first juice bar drive-thru. Now with two locations in Las Vegas, she hopes to continue to provide healthy, convenient nutrition options throughout the Valley.

Justin Blum

Raw Fitness Las Vegas

Est: 2010

Raw Fitness founder, Justin Blum, had no idea that losing his construction job during the economic downturn would be the best thing to happen to his career. Now with the time to focus on his passion for fitness, Justin was able to turn his part-time position as a personal trainer into a lifelong calling. Overcoming detrimental habits and having lost weight himself, he appreciates the different aspects that go into healthy living. With support from his wife, Kayla, Justin plans to open two additional locations offering personal training, accountability and nutrition education.

Eve Storm, Judith Worth & Ramona Gonzalez

Start Pac

Est: 1997

A company known for a groundbreaking product line of portable power units, StartPac continues to push the boundaries. Owners Jim and Judith Wurth, along with daughter Eve Storm, promote healthy living by offering their employees a holistic approach to health. Eve spearheaded a fitness program for the business, turning one of their offices into a gym while opening up discussion of food labels and nutrition. Several team members have benefited from this, including Ramona Gonzalez who has carried forward many of the changes with her family and friends.

Swimming Upstream

A business that is minority- or woman-owned.

North

Dillon, Dorinda & Dustin Vance

Dorinda’s Chocolates

Est: 2010 (2013 in Nevada)

When she was only 12 years old, Dorinda started making her signature chocolate-covered cherries. Fast forward through school, marriage and four grown children, Dorinda was able to revisit her first love of chocolate and set out to make her dream a reality. She took classes and tested a few recipes before opening her first shop in Truckee with the help of her son, Dustin. Dorinda later opened a shop in Reno and now has four locations in total. Other family members involved in the business include her husband, Thomas, sister, Lindzie, and sons, Dillon and Dustin.

Suzette & Stuart Vides

Business Travel & Tours

Est: 1993

Suzette Vides has always been fascinated with travel and the idea of meeting people from around the world in different cultures. She was determined to turn this into a career and worked for several travel agencies before opening her own business. The company was challenged by airline commission cuts and competitive online rates, but with the support of her husband, Stuart, Suzette was able to adapt, build strong client relationships and acquire more agents and support staff. Today, Business Travel & Tours is the largest travel management company in Northern Nevada.

Don Jassel & Edward Estipona

Estipona Group

Est: 1993 (formerly Envision)

Edward Estipona started Envision, which is now the Estipona Group, in his parent’s extra bedroom after receiving 60 job rejection letters at the height of the recession. His mother-in-law, Nickie Price, had her own design firm and was able to connect Edward with clients. One of the first agencies to use computers for design from start to finish, the company grew as a result of Edward’s innovation and continues to thrive with partner, Don Jassel. Edward has earned several business awards and his agency has been recognized with multiple honors in marketing.

South

Alexia Vernon & Stephen Oliveira

Alexia Vernon Empowerment

Est: 2007 (2009 in Nevada)

As a millennial woman founder of her own company, Alexia Vernon was challenged with proving the legitimacy of her business and of herself as an owner. Despite an impressive list of achievements, her abilities were often discounted because of outward impressions. With the help of her husband, Stephen, Alexia’s passion to help others pushed through to build a successful organization that provides public speaking and leadership coaching. Some of Alexia’s clients have gone on to grace the stages of TEDx, Good Morning America and the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Elizabeth & Juan Martinez

Century 21 Americana

Est: 2001 (incorporated 2003)

When Juan and Elizabeth Martinez first met, Juan was just beginning to venture into real estate. They realized they had the same vision of helping families achieve home ownership. Their efforts have led to an incredibly successful agency. Juan has been named the top Hispanic real estate agent in the country by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. They have also grown and now have over 200 sales associates with hopes to continue that growth with an additional 10 branches.

Maria Novello

Nevada School of Professional Studies

Est: 2007

Running a successful business and being a single mom are challenges that Maria Novello knows all too well. She founded the Nevada School of Professional Studies to give back to the community by working with young adults, providing them with the skills and knowledge to excel in their professional lives. The school offers courses in IT certification, medical office administration, billing and coding among others. Moving forward, Maria plans to apply for STEM pilot program grants in order to add a dental assisting program.

It’s Good to be on Top

A business that is at the top of its game, doing better than ever.

North

Laura, Huck & Doug Zander

Jimmy Beans Wool

Est: 2002 (2005 in Nevada)

In 2002, Laura and Doug Zander emptied their savings account and opened Jimmy Beans Wool in Truckee, CA. Business quickly grew and the Zanders opened a second location in Reno in 2005. It was not long after when the business outgrew their two locations and were combined into one larger facility where the company is located today. Jimmy Beans Wool has become a giant yarn and knitting supply retailer with sales exceeding $8 million annually. Laura has been recognized as a business leader and featured in multiple national publications for her success.

Remington & Alan Rock

Rock’s Consign Furniture

Est: 2008

Consign Furniture’s success stems from family involvement. Alan owns the company, his two sons, Remington and Erik, manage the stores, his wife Julia does the bookkeeping and his daughter and daughters-in-law, Sarah, Brandi and Janette, all contribute to the business. Since opening their first store in 2008, the Rocks and Consign Furniture have met with success, expanding into two additional locations. The business grew so much that, in 2015, Alan purchased a 56,000 foot building as its third location and is now the largest consignment furniture store in the United States.

Troy, Jennifur, Travis & Jerry Peek

Peek Brothers Construction

Est: 2008

After working in the construction industry for 10 years and running his own tractor service company, Travis Peek decided to use his experience and skills to secure a better financial future for his family and Peek Brothers Construction was born. Along with his wife, Jennifur, brothers, Jerry and Troy, and step-father, Doug, Travis’ business has seen tremendous growth. Since 2011, gross receipts have increased by an overwhelming 684 percent. Travis attributes much of his success to strong faith and a belief that God has opened doors for him ... he just chose to walk through.

South

Pamela Howatt

Divine Events and Divine Cafe

Est: 2005

With over 20 years of hands-on experience in event planning, Pam Howatt established Divine Events in Las Vegas in 2005. The company has evolved into a full service catering and event planning company specializing in private celebrations, corporate events and weddings. Pam eventually secured a contract as the exclusive caterer and restaurant manager for the Las Vegas Spring Preserve. Through the years, she has built a strong reputation with her business, producing over 800 events a year and growing 300 percent over the last five years.

Justin, Deanna, Bob, Brian & Emily Glasgow

JBE Systems

Est: 1996

Robert “Bob” Glasgow was faced with a decision when his former employers closed their doors in 1996. Although he was offered many positions, Bob and his wife, Deanna, decided to open their own IT business. They named the new company after their three children, Justin, Brian and Emily, and were able to grow connections with some of Bob’s previous customers. Over the past five years, JBE System’s revenue has increased 74 percent which led to the purchase of a new facility in Henderson with ample room for growth and expansion.

Jennifer DeHaven & Rosemary Polenski

Millenium Staffing Solutions

Est: 2002

Jennifer DeHaven opened Millenium Staffing Solutions with the intention of bringing the best practices of the staffing industry into a community-centered company. Since its inception, the company has connected thousands of Nevadans with jobs while contributing to the community through charity and workforce training. Millenium Staffing Solutions has been recognized, both locally and nationally, for its accomplishments and continues to grow steadily at an average of 11 percent increase per year. Jennifer is now a member of the PLP Ventures family, working with Rosemary Polenski and her team.

The More the Merrier

A business that has 50 employees or more.

North

Dr. Jason Champagne

Champagne Family Dentistry

Est: 1976

In 1976, Dr. Larry Champagne returned to his hometown of Sparks and began a dental practice. It didn’t take long for the word to spread that great dentistry was available at the practice and Dr. Larry was able to build long-lasting relationships. His values have been instilled in his two sons, Drs. Jason and Drew, and his daughter-in-law, Dr. Cariann, who are all dentists in the practice. Dr. Larry has since retired, but the relationships and focus on family is what has kept the practice growing to 56 full-time and 14 part-time employees.

Capital Glass

Est: 1968

In 1967, Donald and Virginia “Ginger” Larkin moved from New Orleans to Carson City. Don was a commercial glazier and was hired by the only glass company in town, Jim Dandy Glass. The owner recognized Don’s talent and eventually sold the company to him in 1968. Since then, Capital Glass has served the Northern Nevada community through the dedication and talent of the Larkin family. With over 50 team members, the Larkins truly feel their employees are an extension of their family and work hard to maintain that atmosphere.

Steve, Bud, Chris & Patrick Flocchini

Sierra Meat & Seafood

Est: 1948

Sierra Meat & Seafood is a third generation vertically-integrated processor, manufacturer and distributor of meat and seafood. The original business, Durham Meat Company, was purchased by Armando Flocchini Sr. where he worked as a butcher. Later, Sierra Meat was purchased in 1986 by the Flocchini family, and with the addition of seafood, the company became Sierra Meat & Seafood. The company has grown from $68 million in revenue to $107 million in the last five years and proudly employs 128 team members.

South

Elizabeth Blau

Blau & Associates

Est: 2002

Elizabeth Blau and her husband, Chef Kim Canteenwalla, have played a big part in transforming Las Vegas into a world-class culinary destination. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Elizabeth founded the restaurant development company Blau & Associates. The company employs more than 200 people in their restaurants which include Andiron Steak & Sea, Honey Salt and Buddy V’s. Elizabeth has credited much of their success to their employees, stating the importance of building strong relationships with a foundation of respect and communication.

Brett Bingham, Brent Bohn, Mark Watson, Wyatt Johnson & Sean Conaway

WBF Management

Est: 2009 (2015 in Nevada)

The father and son-in-law team of Mark Watson and Brent Bohn moved their business and families from Palm Beach, FL to Las Vegas in 2015 with the acquisition of 33 McDonald’s franchise locations in the city. The company employs two other sons-in law, Sean and Brett, as well as Brent’s cousin, Wyatt. According to Mark, employing family members helps foster a family atmosphere in which every person is valued and given an opportunity to grow – a company culture that is appreciated by their 300 employees.

Jeff Stone, Lynn Williams, Paul Tenifa & Ryan Williams

Western Elite

Est: 1996

As one of the largest waste management and recycling entities in the state and operator of the third largest landfill in Nevada, it might be surprising to learn Western Elite is family-owned. The company was started by Ron and Lynn Williams along with sons, Ryan and Scott Seastrand. Although they face growth challenges, they encourage open competition in Southern Nevada and hope to add to their team of 200 full-time employees. In addition, the company’s family spirit is never more apparent than during their yearly community project, the Christmas Express.

Outside the Box

A business that offers a product or service that is unique to Nevada.

North

Brent & Lindy Pastor

Salty-Savory-Sweet Spices & Teas

Est: 2014

Through extensive travels over the past 25 years, Lindy Pastor collected and brought back unique spices and teas from everywhere she went. After marrying her husband, Brent, the two combed foreign markets together, enjoying the freedom and adventure that comes with traveling. After pursuing the hobby of collecting and enjoying teas from around the world, Lindy decided to turn it into a business. Established in Reno, Salty-Savory-Sweet is the only retail and wholesale spice and tea provider in Northern Nevada carrying 500 unique items.

Chris & Lauren Stowell

American Duchess

Est: 2011

The idea for American Duchess was sparked from Lauren Stowell’s blog about her hobby, historical costuming. Over the span of two years, she developed a small following who eventually became her first customers. In 2011, Lauren along with her husband, Chris, launched their first and only product, an 18th century dyeable satin shoe which went on to pre-sell hundreds of pairs. Today, the company offers more than 50 styles of historical footwear and has expanded its customer base to include the TV, film, theater and fashion industries.

Jesse Anderson

Smoking Hand

Est: 2008

Jesse Anderson was working as a curriculum developer and instructor at a big data company when he realized there were some gaps in the big data training market. Companies needed data engineers who were capable of creating data pipelines with many different technologies. Jesse decided to capitalize on this and formed Smoking Hand to mentor software developers and create courses to teach the skills to become the big data engineer that tech companies are looking for. The name came from a comment wherein colleagues claimed Jesse coded so fast, “his hands were smoking.”

South

Cathy Brooks

The Hydrant Club

Est: 2013

After leaving her position of 22 years in the tech industry, Cathy Brooks visited Las Vegas to explore the redevelopment efforts in downtown. Having brought her dog with her, Cathy quickly realized there were limited services for dog owners. Even finding a place to walk her dog was challenging. This challenge spawned the creation of The Hydrant Club, a new approach to canine care that doubled as a social club for owners and daycare/boarding for their dogs. The company was established as part of The Downtown Project and continues to grow with the expansion of that area.

Greg Chambers & Jennifer Walsh

Screen Content Management

Est: 2013

Born from a gap in the marketplace, Screen Content Management was founded by partners in business and in life, Greg Chambers and Jennifer Walsh. They realized business owners wanted custom content and entertainment in their lobbies, but didn’t have the resources needed. Greg and Jennifer had the skills to fill that gap and launched a service that would provide a unique customer experience. Screen Content Management designs custom content around a company’s products or services to engage customers while driving sales.

Kiel Murray, Michael Manion & Frank Han

TurboTap USA & Bar Pods

Est: 2013

Michael Manion came up with the idea of BarPods after noticing the popularity of frozen drink kiosks in Las Vegas. He saw the opportunity to bring draft beer to festivals and events that attract thousands of people from around the country. He now offers multiple models of mobile 40- to 50-foot pods for beer, food, products and more. Michael has worked with several national beer brands to create mobile assets to expand customer reach and plans to continue to grow the brand through innovative design and thinking outside of the traditional business model.

Change is Good

A business that has moved on to the second generation, or further, and has successfully utilized the younger generation’s ideas.

North

Melissa, Tinzlee (baby), Troy, Gail, Trayden, John, Tyler, Tron, Kalyn, Jessica & Tanner Huckaby, Conner Holcombe & Kovey Huckaby, Hunter & Kandon Holcombe

Huck Salt & Sons

Est: 1938

Huck Salt was founded by Elmer Huckaby with a shovel and a wheelbarrow in Fallon. Realizing he could make a good living mining and distributing salt, he designed a harvester and the rest is history. His son, John, started working for the business and eventually inherited the company. Soon after, John’s three sons, Tracy, Troy and Tron, and their wives joined on. With the addition of Tron’s oldest son, Kovey, Huck Salt & Sons is looking at four generations of Huckaby owners and operators.

Courtney Forster, Austin Sweet, Mark Gunderson & Catherine Reichenberg

Gunderson Law Firm

Est: 1981

Gunderson Law Firm is a boutique, full-service practice providing personalized legal services focused on commercial and civil litigation. The firm is not just owned by one single family, but two closely connected families — the Gundersons and Sweets. Founder Mark Gunderson’s daughter, Catherine, joined the firm in 2006 and has since become a shareholder. His other daughter, Kelly, also works at the firm. Courtney Forster, also a shareholder, has brought her brother, Austin, on board who is on track to become a shareholder as well.

Tomi Jo Lynch, Linda & Thomas Johnson

SVN Gold Dust Commercial

Est: 1976

After graduating college at UNLV, Thomas Y. Johnson moved to Carson City in 1974 to form a full-service real estate brokerage. Over the past 40 years, his firm has assisted hundreds of clients in relocating, investing and expanding in Northern Nevada. Thomas’ daughter, Tomi Jo Lynch, began working alongside her father and was named managing director of the company in 2015. The opportunity to further expand the business and build a company culture with her father was not one she could pass up.

South

Daniel Katz, Gene Noboru Nakanishi & Peter Kim

Osaka Japanese Bistro

Est: 1967

When Osaka Japanese Bistro was first opened by Sam and Aiko Nakanishi, Japanese cuisine was still a foreign concept to Las Vegas. It quickly became a local favorite for both it’s well-crafted menu and authentic Japanese atmosphere. Today, Aiko and Sam’s son, Gene, has successfully run the award-winning restaurant for more than 18 years. He added his own touch with live jazz music offered at the Henderson location and hopes to pass the restaurant on to his daughters, Naomi and Natalie, when he retires.

Michael Cruz, Laura Nowlan, Stephany Morales & Salvador Cruz

See Us Now Staffing

Est: 2014

Laura Nowlan worked in the staffing industry for more than 10 years before deciding she wanted to open her own firm. She felt she could really dial into the local job market and, along with help from family and friends, opened See Us Now Staffing with that goal. Laura’s sons, Michael and Salvador, and daughter, Stephany work for the company. Stephany is being groomed to take over and carry on the vision her mother started. Future plans include opening a location in Mesquite to provide human resources consulting services to that area.

Louis DeSangro

WCB&D General Contractor

Est: 1992 (formerly LTD Builders)

In 2016, Louis DeSangro took over his father’s company and changed its name from LTD Builders to WCB&D. Construction was always his father’s passion and Louis fondly remembers going to job sites and being around the industry as a child. He was inspired by his father’s commitment and overcame several personal hardships to follow in his footsteps. Louis’ father came out of retirement to fulfill his dream of working alongside his son and, together, they continue their tradition of providing honest, quality work in the Las Vegas area.

Wisdom of Age

A business that has been operating for over 25 years.

North

Pete & Len Savage

Savage and Son, Inc.

Est: 1893

Savage and Son was started by Frank Charles Savage as a plumbing company in Virginia City to help bring water to the mines. The family eventually moved the plumbing operation to Reno where it remains today. The company has been successful for the past 124 years due to the perseverance and dedication of the Savage family, as well as the talent and loyalty of their employees. Leonard “Len” Savage serves as president with brother, Peter Savage, vice president, and several other family members continuing their family’s long tradition in Northern Nevada.

Glen & Chris Gonfiantini

Alpine Insurance Associates

Est: 1965

Alpine Insurance, one of the largest family owned private insurance agencies in Nevada, was started by Nello Gonfiantini Jr. in 1965. The business prospered under his leadership and his two sons, Glen and Chris, joined the company in the 80s. Today, Glen serves as president and Chris as vice president and their agency employs 25 people across three locations in Northern Nevada. Their strong family values are apparent in their pride for what they do and the value they place on their team.

Charles Reyman, Creighton Reyman, Kenneth Reyman, Mike Reyman, Ken D. Mickey, Ken E. Mickey

Thompson Garage Doors and Building Supply

Est: 1957

In 1989, Mike and Steve Reyman approached the Thompson family about purchasing their business after original owner, Fred Thompson, passed away. A deal was struck and the Reyman brothers found themselves the owners of Thompson Garage Doors. In 1994, Mike’s son, Kenneth, along with Jace Callender, purchased Steve’s share of the business when he retired. Several additional family members are involved, including third generation members of the Reyman family. They hope to expand with more locations to continue their values of hard work and excellent customer service.

South

Jim McKusick & John Dalrymple

The Geary Company

Est: 1969

With deep roots in Las Vegas, The Geary Company was founded by Dick Geary as an advertising agency to promote Elvis Presley in 1969. The company later picked up several other Las Vegas artists from music legends to comedians. Family members later joined the company, including Dick and Mary Geary’s sons, Jim McKusick, Dan and Mike Geary and grandchildren Kevin, Kim, Tyler, Sean and Kristin. Jim eventually partnered with friend and businessman, John Dalrymple in 2009 to continue the company’s legacy.

Kelly, Fred & Fred Ostertag, Jr.

The Omelet House Family Restaurant

Est: 1979

The Omelet House has been a longtime family institution in the Southern Nevada community. Founders, Fred Ostertag II and Mike McGowan, “hatched” The Omelet House after successfully managing a fast food restaurant in Las Vegas. Kevin Mills later joined on as an owner and the three friends established the restaurant as a local favorite, with several family members working alongside them. Their signature huge portions, familiar waitstaff and excellent service have kept customers coming back for over 38 years.

Carolina & Robert Mercado, Jose Rodriguez

Viva Mercado’s Mexican Bar & Grill

Est: 1991

Robert “Bobby” Mercado learned to cook traditional Mexican dishes at a young age from his mother and grandmother. After working as a waiter and for Southern Wine and Spirits in Las Vegas, he decided to open his own restaurant. The original Viva Mercado’s did very well until the recession hit in 2007. Bobby was forced to make adjustments and eventually opened the current location with sister, Carolina, and Chef Jose Rodriguez. Bobby continues to serve authentic Mexican food with the flavors of his mother’s and grandmother’s original dishes.