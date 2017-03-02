Nevada Business Magazine

Event Pros Share How to Successfully Create and Promote Special Events

The PRSA Sierra Nevada chapter thanks its luncheon sponsors: Registered Ink, StartHuman, Nevada Museum of Art and ThisisReno.com.RENO – Anyone involved with creating and promoting a special event knows how complicated and nerve-wracking it can be. What is the magic formula for putting on and, more importantly, getting people to attend your next event? Learn the answers to these questions and more at the Public Relations Society of America – Sierra Nevada Chapter's March Luncheon.

WHAT:

PRSA Sierra Nevada Luncheon: It’s My Party

WHEN:

Thursday, March 9, 2017, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Nevada Museum of Art (3rd Floor Founder’s Room)
160 W Liberty St, Reno, Nev. 89501

COST:

Member $25; Non-member $35; Student $20

REGISTER:

prsasierra.org/events/its-my-party/

Come hear our experienced panel of event pros:

  • Allyson Bolton, Atypical Consulting + Events
  • Amanda McLernon, McLernon & Co.
  • Flip Wright, Offbeat
  • Ed Adkins, Crawl Reno
  • Moderator: Francine Burge, Special Events Supervisor, City of Sparks

About the Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America

The Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) serves communications practitioners from northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area.

The Chapter is dedicated to upholding ethical standards, providing professional development, fostering networking opportunities and recognizing strategic communications excellence in our region. For more information, visit prsasierra.org

