Employment Specialist to Lead CSN Workforce Division

Ricardo Villalobos will strengthen the college’s connection to the local business community

LAS VEGAS – The College of Southern Nevada is pleased to welcome Ricardo Villalobos as the new leader of its Division of Workforce and Economic Development.

Villalobos, a Las Vegas local, will lead the entrepreneurial and self-supporting division as its executive director, beginning today. He will be responsible for programs involving thousands of students on the non-credit side of CSN.

“Ric’s extensive experience in workforce development and his knowledge of southern Nevada employers’ needs will be a great addition to the college and a benefit to the region as a whole,” said CSN President Michael Richards. “CSN’s connection to the community will become even stronger under his leadership. We’re proud to have him on board.”

The Division of Workforce and Economic Development was established in 2005 to meet the training needs of southern Nevada’s workforce and employers. The Division works with the region’s businesses and key industry sectors in the assessment, design and implementation of customized curricula and training programs. The Division also provides services to students, employers, employees and adult learners seeking education opportunities, new skills and career advancement.

Villalobos’ professional experience includes serving as Director of Workforce Development Programs at Workforce Connections, the region’s workforce development board. He is also a Las Vegas High School graduate.