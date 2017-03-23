Distribution Panel Discussion to Open Henderson Chamber Mixer

HENDERSON – The Henderson Development Association (HDA), the economic development arm of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, will host a presentation and mixer featuring “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!: A Panel Discussion on Distribution in Southern Nevada” moderated by Tina Quigley, general manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at DragonRidge Country Club, located at 552 S. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

Attendees will learn how companies ship and move goods around Southern Nevada and beyond. Panelist include Ken Barnes, senior manager at FedEx; Michael Manzione, president/CEO of Rakuten Super Logisitics; Mark Vrabel, division vice president of CoreMark; and Rob Tillman, director of DC operations for Levi Strauss & Co.

Check-in for the event begins at 5 p.m. with the presentation kicking off at 5:30 p.m. The HDA mixer will immediately follow the conclusion of the panel discussion and will include appetizers and a cash bar.

Cost for the event is $20 for chamber members and guests of HDA members and $45 for the general public. A $10 fee will be charged for walk-ins and no-shows will be charged $20. The reservation/cancellation deadline is Saturday, March 25.

The event is sponsored by CBRE, Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects and GCGarcia.

Relevant social media hashtags and handles:

@HCC_Nevada, #HendersonChamber, #HDAMixer2017

The Henderson Development Association (HDA), the economic development art of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, focuses on growing the primary job base in Henderson by encouraging the attraction, retention, expansion and diversification of the business community. The HDA supports the efforts of the city of Henderson’s Economic Development Department, highlighting workforce development and retention by proactively identifying and servicing business clusters within the community.

The HDA provides regional and local advocacy, relocation packets, one-on-one visitation, the Henderson On-Board program and HDA panel discussions and mixers. Currently, the HDA makes up 20 percent of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce membership.

For more information regarding this event, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit www.hendersonchamber.com.