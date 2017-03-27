Dignity, Henderson Health At The Heart Of Chamber Network Event

HENDERSON, Nev. – Teressa Conley, president/CEO of Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican’s Rose de Lima campus will present “Rose de Lima Hospital: 70 Years of Keeping Henderson Healthy” during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s networking breakfast, which will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Sunset Station, located at 1301 W. Sunset Road in Henderson.

The event will provide attendees with healthcare industry information and an opportunity to network.

From the ground up, Conely can discuss with expertise every aspect of hospital operations and construction, from physician relations, strategy development and implementation of acute, post-acute and tertiary health care services to organizational savings, change management, financial and human resource management, labor relations, negotiations and team development.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican is the Las Vegas Valley’s only not-for-profit, faith-based health system. The St. Rose hospitals have been guided by the vision and core values of the Adrian Dominican Sisters for nearly 70 years.

This event is sponsored by Valley Bank of Nevada.

Cost for the breakfast is $30 for members and $50 for non-members. There will be an additional $10 charge for walk-ins. RSVP online at www.hendersonchamber.com by Friday, April 7.

For more information regarding the chamber, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit www.hendersonchamber.com.