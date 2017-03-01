Dickson Commercial Group Helps Technology Supplies Company Relocate Headquarters in South Reno

Reno, Nev. – Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) represented OnlineTechStores in their recent office relocation in the South Meadows Submarket. OnlineTechStores is a Nevada-based company that specializes in technology supplies. Entrepreneur Robert Willmes has led several Computer Supply companies to success since 1984 and in 2009, founded the umbrella company, OnlineTechStores.com, Inc.

The technology supply company leased 17,315 sq. ft. of office space at 5440 Reno Corporate Drive from the Powell Family Trust. This was one of the largest office lease transactions of Q4 2016 and helped push end of year office market performance into a positive position.

Dominic Brunetti, Principal and CCIM and Scott Shanks, Principal and SIOR of Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) represented the tenant in the transaction.