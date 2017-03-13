Dickson Commercial Group Helps Bring Asian Fusion Restaurant Venue to Downtown

Reno – Dickson Commercial Group is pleased to announce the successful lease transaction at 50 W. Liberty Street in Downtown Reno.

Lindy Deller of DCG represented the tenant, CreAzian in the lease negotiations for new location. CreAzian is a fusion of Vietnamese and American Cuisine and will occupy a 4,924 square foot ground floor restaurant space at the Class A office tower, 50 W. Liberty.

The property owner, Basin Street Properties, headquartered in Reno, NV, is one of Northern California’s and Northern Nevada’s prominent developers, investors and managers of commercial properties. Basin Street has become widely recognized for its office, retail and mixed-use developments.

This new restaurant marks another new food location into Downtown Reno. Other recent food and drink spots in Downtown include Café Jefe, a micro roaster and cold brew maker, The Glass Die, a board game bar, and Finbomb Sushi Burrito.

