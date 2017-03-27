CSN to Partner with UMC to Train Region’s Nurses

A STEM Workforce Challenge Grant helps develop a more highly skilled workforce

LAS VEGAS– The College of Southern Nevada and University Medical Center are joining forces to develop an innovative nurse residency pilot program that will provide in-depth training to new registered nurses, funded in part by grant from the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

The STEM Workforce Challenge Grant, totaling $148,325, will allow participating nurse residents to gain nationally recognized, specialty-specific credentials, including Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) or Electronic Maternal-Fetal certifications, leading to improved marketability for the new nurse and a more highly-skilled healthcare workforce.

Nevada’s acute care hospitals have difficulty finding registered nurses with necessary certifications and hands-on experience needed for specialized care. The pilot program will train 30 nursing residents per year.

“This is great for our students,” said Josh Hamilton, dean of CSN’s Ralph & Betty Engelstad School of Health Sciences, which trains approximately one-third of Nevada’s nurses. “The program will include advanced skills and training for new graduates, long-term mentoring, and cross training in multiple hospital units.”

This STEM Workforce Challenge Grant was one of several grants made to workforce training programs throughout the state, including one that will help CSN better train aviation workers and pilots. A grant from the same office in 2016 helped expand CSN’s popular cybersecurity program, as well. For more, visit www.stemhub.nv.gov.