CSN to Add State-of-the-Art Flight Simulators to Aviation Program

A STEM Workforce Challenge Grant helps with advanced training

LAS VEGAS – A grant from the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology will allow the College of Southern Nevada to enhance its popular Aviation Training program with new, state-of-the-art equipment that will ultimately save students money while providing them the latest technological training available.

The STEM Workforce Challenge Grant, totaling $36,920, will help improve the college’s aviation training simulation laboratory on the Henderson Campus by adding eight new simulators.

“This grant will allow us to better serve our students by offering them the latest equipment and advanced training,” said Michael Spangler, dean of the School of Advanced and Applied Technologies. “We’re grateful to the Governor’s Office for its continued support of science, technology, engineering and math programs. STEM education has never been more important.”

The Federal Aviation Administration accepts hours practicing on the new simulators to be directly applied toward a pilot’s license, expediting the FAA practical flight examination and saving students hundreds of dollars in flight fees.

Up to 160 students per year will use the new simulators. Students in both the professional pilot track and the flight operations track will benefit.

This STEM Workforce Challenge Grant was one of several grants made to workforce training programs throughout the state, including one that will help CSN better train the region’s nurses. A grant from the same office in 2016 helped expand CSN’s popular cybersecurity program, as well. For more, visit www.stemhub.nv.gov.