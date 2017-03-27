CSN Dean Recognized for Contributions to Health Care

Dean Josh Hamilton leads the College of Southern Nevada’s Ralph & Betty Engelstad School of Health Sciences

LAS VEGAS – The American Association of Nurse Practitioners has selected CSN’s Josh Hamilton as one of its 2017 fellows, in recognition of his contributions to advanced nursing, translational research and education.

“It’s an incredible honor to join this remarkable group of nursing visionaries,” Hamilton said. “I hope to leverage these important connections and networks to be a visible advocate for improved healthcare access and quality in Nevada.”

The association recognizes nurse practitioner leaders who have made outstanding contributions to health care through clinical practice, research, education or policy.

Hamilton, dean of the Ralph & Betty Engelstad School of Health Sciences, has been instrumental in advancing CSN’s partnerships with Nevada State College on health science education. He earned his doctorate in nursing from Rush University in Chicago. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wyoming. He is nationally certified as a psychiatric-mental health nurse, family nurse practitioner, family psychiatric nurse practitioner and nurse educator.