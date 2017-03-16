Craft Beers, Jazz and More at Montelago Village Beerfest on April 29 — Lakeside Event Benefits Nonprofit KUNV 91.5 Fm

Beer, jazz, lakeside fun and more await attendees of the MonteLago Village Beerfest on Saturday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Festivities will include 30 local, regional and national breweries with more than 100 craft beers; five local jazz bands; specialty vendors; and a variety of special menu options from MonteLago Village restaurants, which will be open for lunch and dinner. Tasting stations and other activities will be outside throughout the pedestrian-friendly lakeside enclave within the Lake Las Vegas master planned community.

A limited number of tickets are available. Advance tickets are $45 for VIP entry and $35 for general admission; same-day tickets will be $60 for VIP and $45 for general admission. Participants will receive a wristband and complimentary 7 oz. souvenir glass for unlimited samples during the festival. VIP ticket holders can begin sampling at 2 p.m. with general admission starting at 3:30 p.m.

The MonteLago Village Beerfest is hosted and sponsored by the Auld Dubliner Irish Pub with support from the MonteLago Village Association.

To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or for more information, visit http://mlvbf.com/. For festival updates, like https://www.facebook.com/montelagobeerfest/.

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit KUNV 91.5 FM, a public radio station of, and broadcasting from, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Its two-fold mission provides hands-on learning opportunities for UNLV students pursuing media and journalism careers, and serves the diverse local community with a rich and eclectic music mix including Jazz, Latin, Reggae, Island, and student-created and facilitated Hip-Hop, Indie Rock and Electronic music programming. In addition, KUNV features locally produced and hosted shows, such as Little Grass Shack, The Jazz Lounge, The Lyons Den and Talk about Las Vegas, and provides free educational opportunities to the community.

MonteLago Village is located in the Lake Las Vegas master plan at 15 Costa di Lago in Henderson. It is conveniently located east off the Galleria Parkway Exit and I-515/ U.S. 95 or off E. Lake Mead Parkway east of Boulder Highway. Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.

###