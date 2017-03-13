Colliers International – Las Vegas Recognized as Brokerage Firm of the Year for 12th Consecutive Year

Mike Mixer, executive managing director of Colliers International – Las Vegas, announced that the company was named Brokerage Firm of the Year for the twelfth (12) consecutive year by NAIOP Southern Nevada. The award was announced at NAIOP’s 20th annual Spotlight Awards event on March 4th at the Red Rock Casino Resort Spa.

This award is the highest honor that a Brokerage Firm can receive through NAIOP, and the judging was based on the firm’s highlights from the previous year, significant transaction volume, and widespread local community service and charitable involvement. The extensive nomination process for the Spotlight Awards, which begins the previous year, involves the evaluation of several critical factors by active NAIOP committee members and board members.

“Receiving this award for a record-setting twelfth year in a row is a huge accomplishment for our entire company. We have many of the finest professionals in the industry, and this award is a testament to our spirit of enterprise,” Mixer said. “It means our professionals embrace even the toughest challenges, and are relentlessly creative in solving them. As a home-grown firm, we look forward to contributing a positive impact on our local community and accelerating the success of our clients.”

Colliers Las Vegas brokers Ryan Martin, CCIM, SIOR, Taber Thill, SIOR and Patti Dillon, SIOR, of the Martin|Thill|Dillon team, were named NAIOP’s Office Broker of the Year. This is the second consecutive win in this category for the team.

Colliers Las Vegas’ Marketing Project Manager, Courtney Goffstein, was honored as NAIOP’s Developing Leader Member of the Year, an award given to dedicated and active chapter members that are under 35 years old.

Additionally, Dan Doherty, SIOR, and Eric Molfetta were both finalists for NAIOP’s Industrial Broker of the Year award and Al Twainy, CCIM and Steve Neiger were both finalists for the Retail Broker of the Year Award.

The team at Colliers is committed to the mission, goals and objectives of NAIOP Southern Nevada. As a proud supporter of NAIOP, the firm maintains active membership with many of its brokers, constantly striving to represent and promote quality commercial development in Southern Nevada with the highest degree of integrity, service and professionalism. The firm is proud to have many professionals who are active committee members and board members.

NAIOP represents the commercial real estate industry, and is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate. They host their annual Spotlight Awards event to highlight and feature the work and contributions made by NAIOP members and organizations, and serves to increase the public awareness of the outstanding commitment made by these professionals.