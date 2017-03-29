Code Central, an New Innovative Technology Tutoring Center, Announces the Opening of its First Location in Henderson

Code Central, opens the first center of its kind in Nevada, for kids to learn coding at its new Henderson location. Code Central is an after-school technology center, customized for youth ages 7-16, who desire to learn the fundamentals of programming, app development and computer science. Combining self-paced interactive programs with exciting group projects, kids learn coding and develop critical thinking and problem solving skills in a socially interactive environment.

Code Central was founded by brothers, Eric and Brian Mendelsohn, who envisioned developing a learning program consistent with their own values and beliefs on technology and the vast possibilities it opens for youth, which include development of math and writing skills. Local based owner, Eric Mendelsohn, shares more than 25 years of expertise in education and management to the neighborhood tech center.

“At Code Central, we created an innovative curriculum designed to engage and inspire students. We understand that kids learn and grow at their own pace, and our programs are tailored for exploration and curiosity.” says Eric Mendelsohn, co-founder of Code Central. “Our team of educators and instructors share a vision to motivate and encourage kids to learn about technology through the learning the skills to develop their own websites, apps, robotics and video games.”

Code Central is enrolling now for its innovative curriculum and offers a flexible membership structure to accommodate families schedules. They will also be offering Summer camps. For more information, visit the website at www.mycodecentral.com or call (702) 790.3930.