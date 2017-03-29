Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Code Central, an New Innovative Technology Tutoring Center, Announces the Opening of its First Location in Henderson

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Code Central, an New Innovative Technology Tutoring Center, Announces the Opening of its First Location in Henderson

By Leave a Comment

Code Central, opens the first center of its kind in Nevada, for kids to learn coding at its new Henderson location. Code Central is an after-school technology center, customized for youth ages 7-16, who desire to learn the fundamentals of programming, app development and computer science.  Combining self-paced interactive programs with exciting group projects, kids learn coding and develop critical thinking and problem solving skills in a socially interactive environment.

Code Central was founded by brothers, Eric and Brian Mendelsohn, who envisioned developing a learning program consistent with their own values and beliefs on technology and the vast possibilities it opens for youth, which include development of math and writing skills. Local based owner, Eric Mendelsohn, shares more than 25 years of expertise in education and management to the neighborhood tech center.

“At Code Central, we created an innovative curriculum designed to engage and inspire students. We understand that kids learn and grow at their own pace, and our programs are tailored for exploration and curiosity.” says Eric Mendelsohn, co-founder of Code Central. “Our team of educators and instructors share a vision to motivate and encourage kids to learn about technology through the learning the skills to develop their own websites, apps, robotics and video games.”

Code Central is enrolling now for its innovative curriculum and offers a flexible membership structure to accommodate families schedules. They will also be offering Summer camps. For more information, visit the website at www.mycodecentral.com or call (702) 790.3930.

Recent Issues

March 2017
February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom