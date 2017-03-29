Nevada Business Magazine

Celebrity Scoopers Announced for Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day on April 4, 2017

Las Vegas entertainers and chefs will serve free ice cream at the District location of Ben & Jerry's throughout Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.Las Vegas entertainers and chefs will serve free ice cream at the District location of Ben & Jerry's throughout Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

"Celebrity scoopers" scheduled include The Hooters Girls (12 noon), Chippendales (1 p.m.) , Fantasy at Luxor & Chef Javier Chavez (2 p.m.) , Vinnie Favorito & Chef Carla Pellegrino (3 p.m.) Marriage Can Be Murder & Chef Wes Kendrick (4 p.m.) Jennifer Romas & Chadwick Johnson ( 5p.m.) Comedy Magician Adam London & City of Henderson's Barbra Coffee (6 p.m.) and Magician Seth Grabel with Celebrity Auctioneer Jeff Manning (7 p.m.).

A small cone or cup is free with no purchase necessary, with donations being accepted for the CASA Foundation. CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes.

The District at Green Valley Ranch Ben & Jerry's location will also feature a face painter and balloon maker from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 4.

Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino will be featuring "Free Cone Day" from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on April 4, 2017. A large variety of flavors will be available, including non dairy.

Ben & Jerry's inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino and the District at Green Valley Ranch are both owned and operated by Georges and Joyce Maalouf, Henderson residents and longtime supporters of local charitable organizations.

The District at Green Valley Ranch is located next to the Green Valley Ranch Casino on I-215 and Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, Nevada. Ben & Jerry's is located across from Panera Bread. For more information, call (702) 437-3300. Sunset Station Hotel & Casino's scoop shop is located inside the Food Court. For more information, call (702) 435-1010.

To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, please visit http://www.casalasvegas.org (April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and CASA is searching for new volunteers) .

