B&P Hires Sarah Reed as Production Artist

Sarah Reed

LAS VEGAS – B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations has hired Sarah Reed as a production artist for its creative division.

“Sarah brings to our team a wealth of experience and cutting-edge skills that demonstrate the excellence we pride ourselves in providing to all our clients,” B&P President Chuck Johnston said.

Johnston also noted her success at other top-notch companies, such as MGM Resorts International and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

A native of Austin, Texas, Reed’s repertoire as a production artist includes developing creative materials for the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and creating designs for existing brands at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, including Star Wars and Monsters University. She joined MGM Resorts International in 2014, where she created marketing materials and managed a wide range of brands within the corporation.

Reed holds a fine arts degree in graphic design from Texas Christian University.

About B&P

B&P is a full-service advertising, media and public relations agency serving a broad range of local, regional and national clients in such categories as hospitality, gaming, technology, health care and real estate. The agency’s scope of services includes consulting, strategic planning, advertising, design, public relations, community outreach, special events, and media planning and buying. For more information, call 702.967.2222 or visit www.bpadlv.com.

