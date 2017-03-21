B&AP Advertising, Media, Public Relations Wins Top Awards at 2017 Las Vegas Addys

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas chapter of the American Advertising Federation recognized B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations with top honors at its annual ADDY Awards event on Friday, March 17, at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

“We are proud of our talented team and honored to be recognized by our peers in the industry,” B&P President Chuck Johnston said. “More importantly, we are proud to know we provide the best service and world-class results for our all clients.”

The creative team at B&P won the Judge’s Choice ADDY for its work on the Bellagio “One Drop” direct mail campaign, which also won the Gold ADDY in the Sales & Marketing Direct Mail category. This winning entry was the result of a group effort by Executive Creative Director Rob Catalano, Creative Director Mike Lawrence, Art Director Trish Durden, Copywriter Shannon Sarver and Production Manager Tim Gayhart.

The team claimed two more Gold ADDYS, including one in the Sales & Marketing Direct Mail, Flat-Single category for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas “Evolution” campaign. This campaign was produced by Catalano, Lawrence, Sarver, Gayhart, Art Director Laurie Nickerson and Graphic Designer Nick Iannuccilli.

B&P won its third Gold ADDY in the Sales & Marketing, Direct Mail, 3-D Mixed-Single category for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas “Million Point Club” campaign, led by Catalano, Lawrence, Sarver, Gayhart and Art Director Drew Schultz.

B&P also won a Bronze Award in the Integrated Brand Identity Campaign category for its logo design for The Ride Premium Indoor Cycling.

As the only advertising awards show in Las Vegas, winners go right to regionals, then on to nationals.

