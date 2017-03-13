Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Recognizes 2016 Sales Leaders

LAS VEGAS - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties recognized its top real estate sales executives and teams for their 2016 achievements. The company completed $3.7 billion in sales last year, a 19 percent gain over 2015.

“We are steadily growing year after year,” said CEO Mark Stark. “We completed $3.1 billion in sales in 2015, which was a 15 percent increase over the previous year. We expect to see steady growth in all three markets in the coming year, with new office openings planned for both Arizona and California.”

Gordon Miles, president and COO, said the company’s international branding and marketing will continue to expand in the coming year. “Southern Nevada’s reputation for high-end and ultra-luxury real estate continues to evolve on a global level,” he said. “Our company sold nearly one out of every four homes over $1 million last year. We expanded our global marketing reach with new technology and multi-lingual platforms designed specifically for international buyers.”

Miles said in addition to working with its sister companies in major feeder markets like Arizona and Southern California, the company invested in advanced technology designed to find prospective home buyers and sellers when they are looking for homes online using non-Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices apps and programs.

Berkshire Hathaway’s global brand recognition has been an important distinguishing factor in the company’s continued growth, said Stark. “In 2016, Fortune named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world,” he said. “When it comes to real estate, buyers and sellers want to work with a company they can trust and Berkshire Hathaway’s brand reputation is one they can rely on.”

The company recognized its 2016 sales leaders, including its top 10 teams and individual sales executives.

The company’s Top 10 individual sales executives were:

#1-Matt Suiter, $20.5 million

#2-Avi Dan-Goor

#3-Billy O’Keefe

#4-Stacey Heroy

#5-Jana Shore

#6-Danielle Hess

#7-Natan Barashy

#8-Londa Faber

#9-Rochelle Vannoy

#10-Shawna Felli

The company’s Top 10 Teams in Nevada for 2016 were:

#1 –Shapiro & Sher Group, $244 million (10th year the team has received this designation)

#2 – The Tonnesen Team

#3 – The Napoli Group

#4 – The Mullin Group

#5 – The Carver Team

#6 – The McGarey Group

#7 – The Carlucci Team

#8 – Brown Blankfeld Group

#9 – Brian Wedewer Team

#10 – Ellen Fahr Group

Amanda Page, St. Rose branch management administrator & executive assistant, was named Employee of the Year and Valentina Rodriguez was named Rookie of the Year.

The Napoli Group was also recognized as the company’s top non-profit contributor through a percentage of their earnings. Hundreds of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties real estate sales executives donate to local and national charities with a percentage of their earnings on every home sale. This amounts to hundreds of thousands in donations over the years.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES NEVADA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a part of Americana Holdings, which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 25 offices and 2,200 agents, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.

In 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com or call 702-796-7777.

