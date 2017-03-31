Attorney Peter Petersen joins De Castroverde Law Group

LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group announced today the hiring of attorney Peter Petersen to work in the company’s Maryland Parkway office. Petersen will be practicing in the areas of personal injury litigation and affirmative immigration. Petersen had previously worked as a law clerk at De Castroverde Law Group while attending law school.

Previous positions held by Petersen include a judicial extern to the Honorable Judge Jeffery L. Romig, U.S. immigration court, law clerk for in-house legal counsel at GeoTek, Inc. and intern at Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s southern office, all while attending school.

“In a short period, Peter has gained tremendous experience in the litigation process of insurance bad faith, premises liability and motor vehicle wreck cases,” said firm partner Alex De Castroverde. “This experience has allowed him to hit the ground running as an associate with the litigation team. In addition, his work for the U.S. Immigration Court and his passion for immigration law is an asset to our firm.”

Petersen lives in Henderson, where he was born and raised. He earned a degree in political science from UNLV and his law degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV, while attending law school on an academic scholarship.

Petersen is a member of the Nevada Justice Association and the American Immigration Lawyers Association. He is fluent in Spanish and was a missionary in Sinaloa, Mexico for two years prior to attending college.

About De Castroverde Law Group

Brothers Alex and Orlando De Castroverde founded the law firm in 2005, building on the practice established by their father, Waldo De Castroverde. De Castroverde Law Group practices in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, family law and immigration law. With 12 attorneys and more than 12 decades of combined legal experience, De Castroverde Law Group provides aggressive, dependable legal representation. Most of the firm’s attorneys are fluent in Spanish. For more information on De Castroverde Law Group, call (702) 222-9999 or visit www.dlgteam.com.