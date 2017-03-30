ASCAYA Appoints Tom Weniger as Sales Consultant

HENDERSON - ASCAYA has appointed a new sales consultant at its community of 313 custom luxury home sites in Henderson. As part of the ASCAYA sales team, Tom Weniger will introduce prospective new home buyers to the exclusive community and its extensive amenities. He will also work with home site buyers through every stage of the purchasing and design processes.

Weniger has been a licensed real estate sales executive since 2006 and his career has included a variety of notable roles including five years as a television stuntman in California and a partnership in a Nevada healthcare company that developed an innovative total joint replacement procedure. The New Jersey native also spent nearly 30 years in the financial services industry where he developed new marketing and training programs in his role as executive vice president for Prudential Insurance.

“Tom has a genuine desire to help people fulfill their dreams and ASCAYA is the perfect place to build your dream home,” said Darin Marques, sales manager for ASCAYA. “Tom’s knowledge of the local residential real estate market and his insight into how ASCAYA is elevating the luxury home landscape in Henderson is unparalleled.”

ASCAYA, located in the McCullough mountain range, features private private home sites, six Inspiration Homes commissioned from the world’s top architects and a $25 million clubhouse opening this summer.

Several private residences are now complete at ASCAYA, one of which was designed and built by Henderson’s own Blue Heron Design/Build. These stunning homes are models of contemporary design and the limitless opportunities to blend a home within its natural surroundings.

ASCAYA’s 22,000-square-foot clubhouse includes a fitness center, movement studio, spa and massage rooms, children’s pavilion and multiple areas for gathering. Outdoors, its resort-style zero-edge swimming pool and hot tub are joined by cabanas, group seating areas, an event lawn, basketball courts, horse shoe pits and tennis courts with a shaded viewing pavilion.

About ASCAYA

Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada’s most coveted and opulent housing development. ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features the most breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains. For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.

