Around the State: March 2017

USA Parkway Extension Hits Midway Mark

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has reached the 50 percent milestone in the completion of the USA Parkway extension. The project connects Interstate 80 and U.S. 50 in Storey and Lyon counties. USA Parkway was originally constructed as a privately-built, six mile road connecting I-80 to the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center east of Sparks. This project extends the Parkway by over 12 miles to reach U.S. 50 near Silver Springs. The new connection will be known as State Route 439 and creates an additional route for commuter, freight and other traffic, reducing travel times by as much as 38 percent.

Nevada’s Health Exchange Exceeds Previous Year’s Enrollments

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 89,061 Nevadans during it’s most recent and fourth open enrollment season. The number exceeds last year’s enrollment by almost 1,000 consumers. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ last enrollment snapshot report, Nevada’s enrollment numbers included 29,000 new consumers and retained almost 70 percent of its existing consumer base.

Southwest Medical Donates to Touro PA Students

Touro University Nevada has received a $145,000 donation from Southwest Medical Associates for the school’s physician assistant studies program. The monies will be used to purchase three ultrasound machines and models which students will use to learn about and practice performing joint injections among other enhanced training. Additionally, the school plans on using the funds to improve the EKG and pulmonary function test interpretation required of students.

Jobs in Solar Industry Slows in Nevada

Only one of six states in the country, Nevada lost jobs in the solar industry last year. According to the seventh annual National Solar Jobs Census from the Solar Foundation, the industry grew nationally by 25 percent. The total number of solar workers in Nevada decreased by 4 percent in a year, from 8,764 jobs in 2015 to 8,371 jobs last year. Nevada ranks fourth in the nation for the number of jobs in the solar industry, second in the nation on a per capita basis.