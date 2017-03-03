LAS VEGAS – Project Sunshine Nevada is pleased to present its 3rd annual Hop & Bop Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Festival for children with special needs and their families, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Horses4Heroes Community Center at Floyd Lamb Park, 9200 Tule Springs Road.

“We’re so excited to offer this memorable event for children with special needs,” Project Sunshine Nevada Executive Director Kari Tillman said. “It’s such a great time to see the kids play, be themselves and have a warm sense of belonging, while their parents can sit back and relax for a bit.”

The event is free to all children with special needs or medical conditions. Family members and friends are encouraged to give a $5 donation to attend. The park charges $6 for parking, though it is free with a military ID. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP with the number of adults and children to RSVP@ProjectSunshineNevada.org.

Guests will enjoy entertainment, from live music and dancing to visits with the Easter Bunny. Children will be able to pet barnyard animals, Bungee Jump, and enjoy face painting and other activities. The event also features a resource fair, food truck treats, a Easter basket silent auction and an Easter egg hunt offering more than 7,000 eggs for children to find and add to their Easter baskets.

There are five egg hunt times: 12:00pm, 12:30pm, 1pm, 1:30pm and 2pm. The egg hunts are open to children ages 3 to 17.

This year’s event has been made possible thanks to sponsorships from Broadbent, Evening Call, Orthopedic Motion, Inc., and Wrich Air Cooling/Heating. For sponsorship opportunities or to participate as a vendor, contact Tillman at Kari@ProjectSunshineNevada.org. To volunteer, contact Volunteer@ProjectSunshineNevada.org.

About Project Sunshine Nevada

Project Sunshine Nevada (formerly the Torino Foundation) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that aims to relieve isolation and hopelessness and to foster deep connections and companionship among children with special needs and their families. Each year, Project Sunshine Nevada hosts free summer camps and other community events geared toward providing children with special needs experiences outside their often medically oriented routines. Project Sunshine Nevada staff and supporters work to present children with special needs opportunities for physical, mental and emotional growth, often involving a fun connection with nature and the outdoors.

# # #