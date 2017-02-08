Workshop to Explore College Savings Tax Credits, Business Benefits

HENDERSON – The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and Ascensus College Savings will present “Six Benefits to Saving for Higher Education for You and Your Employees” from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Henderson Business Resource Center (in the Wells Fargo building), 112 S. Water St. near West Pacific Avenue in downtown Henderson. The event is part of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Roadmap to Success workshop series.

The workshop will discuss modified business tax credits for employer college savings matches, payroll direct deposit administration, employee benefits and retention relationships, future workforce development, reducing student loan debt and advantages of 529 college savings plans.

Ascensus College Savings is part of Ascensus, the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States. With more than 30 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 43,000 retirement plans and three million 529 college savings accounts.

The workshop is open to all chamber members and the public. There is no cost for Henderson Chamber members. Registration for non-members is $25. An additional $10 will be charged for walk-in attendees. To reserve a space, register at www.hendersonchamber.com by Tuesday, Feb. 14. The City of Henderson and Nevada State Treasurer's Office are sponsors for the event.

The Roadmap to Success workshop series covers all aspects of business critical for business owners to understand and properly execute to stay afloat, especially when times are tough. It is comprised of 16 workshops covering topics including finance, human resources, law, marketing, operations, sales and technology.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a non-profit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific or educational. The Foundation is responsible for the creation and success of both the Henderson Business Resource Center (a business incubator) and the Leadership Henderson program.

For more information about the Henderson Business Resource Center or the Roadmap to Success Series, visit www.hendersonchamber.com or follow on social media (#hendersonchamber).