Welcome to Nevada: February 2017

Cimpress

The producer of mass customized products is set to open its first US manufacturing operation in Reno with plans to hire up to 150 new employees to service more than 17,000 customers worldwide. The company produces for small and medium businesses, consumers, graphic designers and print sellers with a portfolio of more than 20 brands. Cimpress customizes more than 46 million unique items per year across a wide variety of product categories with hopes of increasing that number.

CML Media Corp. dba Mopro

Mopro, a technology company specializing in creating websites driven by artificial intelligence for small businesses, has planned an expansion into Las Vegas. The company expects to hire at least 400 employees in Nevada over a four year period with approximately 170 of those hired over the next two years with an average wage of $29.38 per hour. The total capital investment for the first year of operation is projected to be $496,000.

Mishimoto Automotive

This manufacturer and distributor of high performance cooling systems plans to open a distribution center in the Reno-Sparks area. The company will move their Ontario, CA operations to the new facility in Washoe County. The Delaware-based company, founded in 2003, is best known for various automotive products such as radiators, air intakes and shift knobs. The company will fill 15 positions at the new facility.