Washoe CASA Foundation Seeks New Board Members With Diverse Backgrounds

Largest Need is in Grant Writing

Reno - The Washoe CASA Foundation is recruiting applicants to fill five positions on its existing volunteer Board of Directors. The Washoe CASA Foundation is seeking applications from energetic professionals from diverse life experiences who would like to join the Board of Directors of this established nonprofit group.

Washoe CASA is a program of the Second Judicial District Court. The program began in 1990 and is part of a national network of 979 state and local CASA programs in 49 states serving children who are part of the foster care system. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and is an example of how people can make a difference for abused and neglected children as advocates in Family Court proceedings.

The mission of the Washoe CASA Foundation is to support the Washoe CASA Program, so that every abused or neglected child has a voice in the foster care system. The Washoe CASA Foundation is committed to ensuring the recruitment and training of the best volunteers, so that they can strongly advocate for a safe and loving forever family for each child in foster care.

The Washoe CASA Foundation is an all-volunteer board. The Board of Directors is responsible for financial and legal issues for the organization. Board members should be able to commit to attend monthly meetings, quarterly half-day meetings and conference calls. Board members must be prepared to lead at least one Board subcommittee. Board members are also required to make a three-year commitment and an annual financial donation. Board members will actively engage in fundraising and promote the Washoe CASA Foundation and CASA Program in the community, and encourage and support its staff. The Board is especially seeking individuals with a skill set or experience in grant writing and fund development.

In Washoe County, there are approximately 900 children who are in foster care because it is no longer safe for them to remain in their home. Currently, there are approximately 95 CASA volunteers serving 145 children. Even with the presence of children’s attorneys, at least one third of the children in foster care in Washoe County lack a legal advocate to stand for them and ensure the services and support they need to succeed.

If you are interested, or a member of your organization or someone you know is interested in applying to join the Washoe CASA Foundation Board of Directors, please complete our Board application form available on our website, washoecasafoundation.com or contact us at 775.574.8820.

After downloading the application, you can email it directly to the Washoe CASA Foundation at washoecasa@gmail.com.

Desired Skills, Experience and Characteristics

Strong applicants should have:

A belief that every child deserves a safe loving and permanent home. A track record that demonstrates the ability to think strategically and creatively about the best ways to increase volunteers. Strong problem-solving skills. Commitment to fundraising for the Washoe CASA Foundation. Skills in grant writing and/or fundraising.

About Washoe CASA Foundation:

The Washoe CASA Foundation’ mission is to support the Washoe County CASA Program through fundraising, advocacy, outreach and community awareness. The Washoe County CASA Program in the Second Judicial District Court is dedicated to the safety, well-being and best interests of abused, neglected and dependent children who are the subject of judicial proceedings. Appointed by the court, CASA volunteers work diligently to determine what is in the best interest of the child and ensure that positive outcomes are achieved. The CASA volunteer’s commitment is to only one or two children at a time. Low caseloads mean advocates can give each child’s case the personal attention that is often not possible in the social services system.