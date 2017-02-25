Vituro Health First to Offer New Treatment for Prostate Cancer

Las Vegas - Vituro Health, a comprehensive prostate cancer care company, is the first and only provider in Nevada to offer a minimally invasive treatment option for men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.

While traditional treatment options have included surgery and radiation, HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) eradicates prostate cancer cells through the precision focusing of sound waves to a targeted location. The focal point of the sound waves generates rapid heating causing death to the cancerous tissue in that precise location.

HIFU has been available outside of the United States since 1995. In 2015, HIFU received FDA approval making it available for the first time in the US.

Urologists Mark Leo and Michael Verni have been relentless in finding a way to enhance the quality of life men diagnosed with prostate cancer. On Saturday, February 25, 2017, their mission to improve their patients lives will be possible due to the new highly effective outpatient procedure not offered anywhere else in the state. This will be a historic moment in medical history for the state of Nevada.

About Vituro Health

Vituro Health empowers men with comprehensive prostate care during all stages of their lives. We arm partner physicians with HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) technology and other patient-centric, concierge services to elevate the standard of care and patient experiences. Vituro Health serves patients nationwide and is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., with partnering physicians in Birmingham, Sarasota, Fla., Jacksonville, Fla., Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pa., the Washington metropolitan area, Dallas, Tex., Las Vegas, Nev., and Phoenix, Ariz., who are carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes. For more information and to learn about our physicians, visit www.viturohealth.com.