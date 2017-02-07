Valentine’s Dinner Menu Available Feb. 10-14, 2017 at Table 34 Las Vegas

Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, has a special dinner menu planned for Valentine's week, with the menu available Friday, February 10, Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday February 14 for both dine in and carryout.
The menu includes:
OYSTERS
French Kiss $13
APPETIZERS
Pan Seared Crab Cakes
with Spicy Remoulade $15.50
Organic Heirloom Tomatoes with Fresh Mozzarella,
Basil and Balsamic Reduction $12. 75
ENTREES
Pan Seared Branzino with Seasonal Vegetables,
Rice Pilaf, Beurre Rouge and Tomato-Caper-Basil $34
Lobster and Shrimp with Hand Cut Pappardelle Pasta
in a Vodka Rose Sauce with Fresh Asparagus $42
Bone-In Prime Filet Mignon with Crispy Parmesan Risotto Cake,
Vegetables and Cognac-Peppercorn Sauce $58
BBQ Baby Back Pork Ribs with Cajun Fries,
Cole Slaw and Hard Cider Glaze $28
DESSERTS
Chocolate Mousse Tiramisu $8.50
Pair of Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries $5.50
Table 34 is located at 600 E. Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas.
For more information or for reservations , visit http://www.table34lasvegas.com or call (702) 263-0034.