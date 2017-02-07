Nevada Business Magazine

Valentine’s Dinner Menu Available Feb. 10-14, 2017 at Table 34 Las Vegas

Table 34 Las Vegas, has a special dinner menu planned for Valentine's week, with the menu available Friday, February 10, through Tuesday February 14.
Chef Wes Kendrick

Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, has a special dinner menu planned for Valentine's week, with the menu available Friday, February 10, Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday February 14 for both dine in and carryout.

The menu includes:

OYSTERS
French Kiss $13

APPETIZERS
Pan Seared Crab Cakes
with Spicy Remoulade $15.50

Organic Heirloom Tomatoes with Fresh Mozzarella,
Basil and Balsamic Reduction $12. 75

ENTREES
Pan Seared Branzino with Seasonal Vegetables,
Rice Pilaf, Beurre Rouge and Tomato-Caper-Basil $34

Lobster and Shrimp with Hand Cut Pappardelle Pasta
in a Vodka Rose Sauce with Fresh Asparagus $42

Bone-In Prime Filet Mignon with Crispy Parmesan Risotto Cake,
Vegetables and Cognac-Peppercorn Sauce $58

BBQ Baby Back Pork Ribs with Cajun Fries,
Cole Slaw and Hard Cider Glaze $28

DESSERTS
Chocolate Mousse Tiramisu $8.50
Pair of Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries $5.50

Table 34 is located at 600 E. Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas.
For more information or for reservations , visit http://www.table34lasvegas.com or call (702) 263-0034.

