Valentine’s Dinner Menu Available Feb. 10-14, 2017 at Table 34 Las Vegas

Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, has a special dinner menu planned for Valentine's week, with the menu available Friday, February 10, Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday February 14 for both dine in and carryout.

The menu includes:

OYSTERS

French Kiss $13

APPETIZERS

Pan Seared Crab Cakes

with Spicy Remoulade $15.50

Organic Heirloom Tomatoes with Fresh Mozzarella,

Basil and Balsamic Reduction $12. 75

ENTREES

Pan Seared Branzino with Seasonal Vegetables,

Rice Pilaf, Beurre Rouge and Tomato-Caper-Basil $34

Lobster and Shrimp with Hand Cut Pappardelle Pasta

in a Vodka Rose Sauce with Fresh Asparagus $42

Bone-In Prime Filet Mignon with Crispy Parmesan Risotto Cake,

Vegetables and Cognac-Peppercorn Sauce $58

BBQ Baby Back Pork Ribs with Cajun Fries,

Cole Slaw and Hard Cider Glaze $28

DESSERTS

Chocolate Mousse Tiramisu $8.50

Pair of Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries $5.50

Table 34 is located at 600 E. Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas.

For more information or for reservations , visit http://www.table34lasvegas.com or call (702) 263-0034.