Students Win When Henderson Chamber Tournament Golfers ‘Swing for Success’

HENDERSON – The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will present the 26th annual “Swing for Success” Golf Classic on Monday, April 10, at the Reflection Bay Golf Club – located at 75 Montelago Blvd., off Lake Las Vegas Parkway in Henderson.

Proceeds from the event will support the ongoing development of Nevada State College and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a boxed “grab-n-go” breakfast, followed by a shotgun start and four-person scramble at 8:30 a.m. A luncheon at Reflection Bay Golf Club, along with the presentation of team and contest winners, will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Cost for a foursome is $950, with individual playing spots for $250. Entry includes green fee, golf cart, on-course contests, goody bag, breakfast and awards luncheon. The last day to register is April 5.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact Bill Bokelmann, Henderson Chamber foundation manager, at 702-209-3967 to join fellow local businesses in supporting the event.

Nevada State College is a comprehensive, student-centered public institution offering more than 30 bachelor’s degrees in nursing, education and liberal arts and sciences to first-time, first-generation and non-traditional scholars.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, professional organization committed to promoting and supporting member businesses.

For more information regarding the tournament, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951, visit www.hendersonchamber.com or follow the event on social media (#SwingforSuccess2017).