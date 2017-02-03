Spotleson of Vegas PBS to Discuss ‘Media in 2017’ at Feb. 14 Henderson Chamber Breakfast

HENDERSON – Bruce Spotleson, director of corporate partnerships for Vegas PBS, will present “Media in 2017” during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Tuesday, Feb. 14, network breakfast, which will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. in the Cancun Room of the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

During the presentation, Spotleson will discuss the state of the media in 2017 as well as traditional mass media and changes forthcoming to television broadcasting.

Before become taking the position at Vegas PBS, Spotelson served as the group publisher of Greenspun Media Group, where he launched and managed more than a dozen newspaper and magazine titles, including Las Vegas Weekly and Vegas Inc.

Vegas PBS Channel 10 is one of America’s most-watched PBS stations. Dedicated to enriching lives in Southern Nevada, Vegas PBS uses television and other technologies to educate and empower individuals and to amplify the effectiveness of community organizations.

In his position, Spotleson oversees the sponsorship development and grant generation that supports the station’s television programs and its numerous community outreach activities. In addition to his previous position at Greenspun Media Group, he has served as a senior executive with three other media organizations in Nevada.

Cost for the breakfast is $30 for members and $50 for non-members. There will be an additional $10 charge for walk-ins. RSVP online at hendersonchamber.com. The last day to RSVP is Friday, Feb. 10.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, professional organization committed to promoting and supporting member businesses.

For more information about the Henderson Chamber of Commerce or the breakfast, call 702-565-8951 or visit hendersonchamber.com.