Retirement Plan Protection to Be Discussed During Breakfast Event

HENDERSON – Tony DePasquale, president and founder of Elysien Private Wealth, will discuss “Protect Your Retirement Plan From Lawsuits and Government Fines” during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s networking breakfast, which will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 in the Cancun Room of the Fiesta Henderson, located at 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

During the presentation, DePasquale will address small business owners who are considering starting or currently have 401k, 403b, 457 and defined benefit retirement plans. The discussion will illuminate the hidden costs of these plans and explore liabilities that can affect businesses, as well as outline finance and pension law and provide simple strategies to avoid potential litigation and audits.

DePasquale holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee with an emphasis in finance and banking, as well as a bachelor’s degree in economic history from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He held an executive position with BNY Mellon Wealth Management and has consulted for numerous Fortune 500 companies. He also has been a featured international speaker and author on fiduciary, pension and asset protection planning; captive insurance; mergers and acquisitions; and investment management planning.

Elysien Private Wealth (@Elysien1) is an institutional independent investment firm headquartered in Southern Nevada. Elysien specializes in institutional investment fiduciary services for business owners, pension plans, trusts, foundations and individuals; assisting with asset protection, investment, financial planning, fiduciary, mergers and acquisitions; and advanced tax planning concepts.

This event is sponsored by Leadership Excursion.

Relevant social media hashtags and handles:

@HCC_Nevada, @Elysien1

Cost for the breakfast is $30 for members and $50 for non-members. There will be an additional $10 charge for walk-ins. RSVP online at www.hendersonchamber.com by March 10.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce (@HCC_Nevada) is a nonprofit, professional organization committed to promoting and supporting member businesses.