Red Report: February 2017

E

Sale, Land

ADDRESS 2214 N. Pecos Rd., 89115

BUYER Oxford Investment Partners

SELLER Brian J. Horner

DETAILS 3.88 acres; $250,000

APN 140-19-101-015

BUYER’S REP Matthew Feustel of Virtus Commercial

Loan, Motel

ADDRESS 4288 N. Nellis Blvd., 89115

LOAN OFFICER David Blum of NorthMarq Capital

DETAILS NorthMarq Capital negotiated the $3 million refinance of La Quinta Inn and Suites, a 59-room motel near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The transaction was structured with a 6-year term on a 25-year amortization schedule.

H

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 168 N. Gibson Rd., 89014

BUYER MCA Realty, Inc.

SELLER Holdco One Sub#1, LLC

DETAILS 29,988 SF; $3.1 million

APN 178-14-111-020

BUYER’S REP Ryan Martin, CCIM, SIOR and Taber Thill, SIOR of Colliers International

SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE

N

Project, Other

ADDRESS NEC of La Madre Way & Valley Dr., 89031

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Burke Construction

DETAILS Construction is underway for Legacy Traditional Schools (LTS) in North Las Vegas. This marks the first location for the charter school outside of Arizona and will serve approximately 1,260 students in grades K-12. The $20 million project includes an 80,717 square-foot facility housing 41 classrooms, offices, a gym, playgrounds, cafeteria and 90 parking spaces. The campus is slated for completion in August 2017.

Sale, Motel

ADDRESS 1873 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 89030

BUYER Adolfo Orozco

SELLER Pei-Ken and Yu-Li Tong

DETAILS 31 units; $32,258 per unit

APN 139-23-310-037

REP (BOTH) Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial

NW

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 1941 N. Decatur Blvd. 89108

BUYER LMD, LLC

SELLER Ralphs Grocery Company

DETAILS 100,831 SF; $10,250,000

APN 138-24-703-002

REP (BOTH) Daniel Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 7083 W. Craig Rd., 89129

BUYER Craig 95 Holdings, LLC

SELLER Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

DETAILS 15,976 SF; $3,725,000

APN 138-03-701-003

BUYER’S REP Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

S

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 4240 Boulder Hwy., 89121

BUYER The Siegel Group Nevada, Inc.

SELLER DWCL VII, LLC

DETAILS 126 units; $36,111 per unit

APN 161-18-501-004

SW

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 2001 S. Jones Blvd., 89146

BUYER SK Jones Las Vegas Holdings, LLC

SELLER Business West, LLC

DETAILS 14,800 SF; $1,650,000

APN 163-02-721-005

BUYER’S REP Cameron Glinton of Marcus & Millichap

SELLER’S REP Tina D. Taylor of Marcus & Millichap

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 3475 & 3515 W. Post Rd., 89118

BUYER Diamond Southwest Industrial Park

SELLER Diamond Post, LLC

DETAILS 42,332 SF; $6.3 million

APN 162-32-415-003

SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 9242 W. Russell Rd., 89148

BUYER The Bascom Group

SELLER Tilden-Spectrum, LLC

DETAILS 252 units; $152,183 per unit

APN 163-29-411-000

SELLER’S REP Patrick Sauter and Art Carll of NAI Vegas

Loan, Office

ADDRESS 10777 W. Twain Ave., 89135

LOAN OFFICER Bill Skupa of Logic Capital Markets

DETAILS The loan of $10 million was arranged for 67,423 SF of office space for Town Center 1, LLC and utilized to refinance existing debt. It was structured with a 3.5-year term and 25-year amortization schedule with 3.55 percent interest rate.

WC

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 8040 S. Virginia St., 89511

BUYER Wen Family Investments, LLC

SELLER Quail Park South, LLC

DETAILS 14,681 SF; $4.1 million

APN 164-460-05

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 945 Spice Islands Dr., 89431

BUYER 945 Spice Islands, LLC

SELLER Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance

DETAILS 90,101 SF; $4,033,402

APN 034-152-09

Sale, Other

ADDRESS 2500 Valley Rd., 89512

BUYER Reno Student Housing DST

SELLER Sterling – Reno 2 LLC

DETAILS 49,490 SF; $70 million

APN 004-130-88