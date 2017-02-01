Red Report: February 2017

E
Sale, Land
ADDRESS 2214 N. Pecos Rd., 89115
BUYER Oxford Investment Partners
SELLER Brian J. Horner
DETAILS 3.88 acres; $250,000
APN 140-19-101-015
BUYER’S REP Matthew Feustel of Virtus Commercial
Loan, Motel
ADDRESS 4288 N. Nellis Blvd., 89115
LOAN OFFICER David Blum of NorthMarq Capital
DETAILS NorthMarq Capital negotiated the $3 million refinance of La Quinta Inn and Suites, a 59-room motel near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The transaction was structured with a 6-year term on a 25-year amortization schedule.
H
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 168 N. Gibson Rd., 89014
BUYER MCA Realty, Inc.
SELLER Holdco One Sub#1, LLC
DETAILS 29,988 SF; $3.1 million
APN 178-14-111-020
BUYER’S REP Ryan Martin, CCIM, SIOR and Taber Thill, SIOR of Colliers International
SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE
N
Project, Other
ADDRESS NEC of La Madre Way & Valley Dr., 89031
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Burke Construction
DETAILS Construction is underway for Legacy Traditional Schools (LTS) in North Las Vegas. This marks the first location for the charter school outside of Arizona and will serve approximately 1,260 students in grades K-12. The $20 million project includes an 80,717 square-foot facility housing 41 classrooms, offices, a gym, playgrounds, cafeteria and 90 parking spaces. The campus is slated for completion in August 2017.
Sale, Motel
ADDRESS 1873 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 89030
BUYER Adolfo Orozco
SELLER Pei-Ken and Yu-Li Tong
DETAILS 31 units; $32,258 per unit
APN 139-23-310-037
REP (BOTH) Brett Beck of Virtus Commercial
NW
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 1941 N. Decatur Blvd. 89108
BUYER LMD, LLC
SELLER Ralphs Grocery Company
DETAILS 100,831 SF; $10,250,000
APN 138-24-703-002
REP (BOTH) Daniel Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 7083 W. Craig Rd., 89129
BUYER Craig 95 Holdings, LLC
SELLER Wells Fargo Bank N.A.
DETAILS 15,976 SF; $3,725,000
APN 138-03-701-003
BUYER’S REP Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
S
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 4240 Boulder Hwy., 89121
BUYER The Siegel Group Nevada, Inc.
SELLER DWCL VII, LLC
DETAILS 126 units; $36,111 per unit
APN 161-18-501-004
SW
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 2001 S. Jones Blvd., 89146
BUYER SK Jones Las Vegas Holdings, LLC
SELLER Business West, LLC
DETAILS 14,800 SF; $1,650,000
APN 163-02-721-005
BUYER’S REP Cameron Glinton of Marcus & Millichap
SELLER’S REP Tina D. Taylor of Marcus & Millichap
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 3475 & 3515 W. Post Rd., 89118
BUYER Diamond Southwest Industrial Park
SELLER Diamond Post, LLC
DETAILS 42,332 SF; $6.3 million
APN 162-32-415-003
SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 9242 W. Russell Rd., 89148
BUYER The Bascom Group
SELLER Tilden-Spectrum, LLC
DETAILS 252 units; $152,183 per unit
APN 163-29-411-000
SELLER’S REP Patrick Sauter and Art Carll of NAI Vegas
Loan, Office
ADDRESS 10777 W. Twain Ave., 89135
LOAN OFFICER Bill Skupa of Logic Capital Markets
DETAILS The loan of $10 million was arranged for 67,423 SF of office space for Town Center 1, LLC and utilized to refinance existing debt. It was structured with a 3.5-year term and 25-year amortization schedule with 3.55 percent interest rate.
WC
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 8040 S. Virginia St., 89511
BUYER Wen Family Investments, LLC
SELLER Quail Park South, LLC
DETAILS 14,681 SF; $4.1 million
APN 164-460-05
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 945 Spice Islands Dr., 89431
BUYER 945 Spice Islands, LLC
SELLER Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance
DETAILS 90,101 SF; $4,033,402
APN 034-152-09
Sale, Other
ADDRESS 2500 Valley Rd., 89512
BUYER Reno Student Housing DST
SELLER Sterling – Reno 2 LLC
DETAILS 49,490 SF; $70 million
APN 004-130-88