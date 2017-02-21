Promo Direct Launches Revamped Website For 2017

Promo Direct, voted 2017's #1 Promotional Product Store by TopTenReviews.com, has started the year with a website revamp. The revamp has been done to ensure customers have an enhanced shopping experience in 2017 and beyond.

The new-look website has a clean white theme that is pleasant to the eyes. The company is committed to prospective buyers having a more relaxed and convenient shopping process on the site.

The latest offers are now highlighted with easy-to-find images to ensure buyers don't miss out on exciting deals. Products continue to be arranged in categories so that customers can easily find the right giveaway for their promotional needs.

A highlight of the revamp is the website's increased compatibility on handheld devices. The idea is to ensure buyers have an equally efficient shopping experience on handheld devices just like on their desktop machines.

A majority of the products have reviews from customers. These reviews have been collected through a reliable feedback system that ensures prospective shoppers make informed buying decisions. Each review is accompanied by a product rating; with 1 star being the lowest and 5 stars for the maximum rating.

Promo Direct offers Free Shipping, Free Set-up and season-specific products, among other user-friendly giveaways. The company’s continued focus on customer satisfaction has ensured it started 2017 with a bang, with Promo Direct winning the Gold Award for the #1 Promotional Product store for the third consecutive year.

Dave Sarro, Promo Direct CEO, says, “The revamp is part of our commitment towards providing customers with the very best online shopping experience. We are continuously looking at ways to ensure customers find the best products at the right price points for their marketing campaigns. The Gold Award for 2017 is an indication we are moving in the right direction.”

About Promo Direct

Promo Direct was launched in 1991 by technopreneur Dave Sarro. The company has grown steadily to become one of the trusted promotional product distributors in the world today. The Nevada-based company provides world-class gifting options for companies, individuals, charity organizations, and educational institutions across the USA.