Project 150 Calls for Donated Formal Wear for Las Vegas Prom Closet

LAS VEGAS – Project 150, in partnership with Zappos.com, is calling for donations of new or gently used formal wear through March 6 to help homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students attend prom looking their best.

“The Las Vegas Prom Closet gives students who otherwise couldn’t afford it the chance to feel special and have that memorable night, that right-of-passage that is such an important part of the high school experience,” Project 150 Executive Director Meli Pulido said. “Our Las Vegas Prom Closet event, hosted by Zappos.com, provides a boutique-style environment for these students to shop for free with their high school ID.”

This year’s Las Vegas Prom Closet event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Zappos.com Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas.

“Not every high school student is fortunate enough to have the means to go to prom, so joining forces with Project 150 helps us give back to the community, and make prom a day they won’t ever forget,” said Shannon Rodriguez, Zappos.com retail buyer. “The expression on their faces when they walk in and see all of the dresses, shoes, accessories, and all of the other surprises we have to offer is truly priceless. We’re so thankful to be involved in such a wonderful event!”

Project 150 needs fashionable new or gently used prom or formal dresses, suits, shoes, ties, purses and accessories for both young men and women, with a critical need for plus-size dresses, dress clothes for young men and jewelry. Other items needed for the free teen shopping day include, makeup, makeup brushes, hair products and hair irons.

Donations can be delivered now through March 6 to Project 150’s Brady Caipa Volunteer Center, 3600 N. Rancho Drive, or to any of the additional donation drop-off locations across the Las Vegas Valley. For information, visit www.project150.org or call (702) 721-7150.

About Project 150

Project 150 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization, founded in December 2011 by local businessmen Don Purdue and Patrick Spargur. The two had heard about 150 homeless high school students at Rancho High School in Las Vegas who were in need of support over the Christmas break. Since that time, Project 150 has expanded and now serves more than 2,500 homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in 51 schools throughout Nevada. Project 150 provides these students with food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, shoes, college and workforce readiness and other needs so they have what they need to continue school and be successful in life. For additional information about Project 150 and its programs, visit www.Project150.org, or call (702) 721-7150. Follow Project 150 on Facebook and Twitter.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com, operated by Zappos IP, Inc., has quickly become the leading destination in online apparel and footwear sales by striving to provide shoppers with the best possible service and selection. Zappos.com currently showcases millions of products from over 1000 clothing and shoe brands. Zappos.com, Inc. was recognized in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 as a FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®. Zappos.com is also proud to be rated ELITE by STELLAService and was named a J.D. Power 2011 Customer Service Champion, one of only 40 companies so named in the U.S. More information about the customer service philosophy, unique culture, and job openings can be found at http://about.zappos.com. More information about Zappos Insights, and its business membership program can be found at http://www.zapposinsights.com. Zappos.com is a subsidiary of (AMZN) Amazon.com