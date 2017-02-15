Orlando De Castroverde elected to Friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS – The Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation (LVMPD) has appointed Orlando De Castroverde to its Board of Directors.

“I feel honored to be elected to the Friends of LVMPD Foundation’s Board of Directors,” De Castroverde said. “Supporting our law enforcement officers as they protect our community is extremely important to me. I look forward to supporting this tremendous organization for years to come.”

"We’re thrilled that Orlando has joined our board,” shared Thomas Kovach, executive director of the foundation. “Orlando has strong ties to Las Vegas’ Latino community, and that is an area of importance to us as we reach out to the community. We look forward to hearing his ideas and welcome his leadership to our board.”

De Castroverde has nearly two decades of experience practicing in the areas of personal injury and criminal defense. A partner at De Castroverde Law Group, which he founded with his brother Alex in 2005, Orlando is both a skilled trial lawyer and an experienced counselor.

Passionate about giving back to the community, De Castroverde serves as a member of the Nevada Justice Association’s membership committee and as a Guardian of Justice. He supports UNLV athletics, the UNLV Rebel Girls and the Lindsay Bennett memorial, a local charity named after the UNLV Rebel Girl that is dedicated to deterring drunk driving.

About De Castroverde Law Group

Brothers Alex and Orlando De Castroverde founded the law firm in 2005, building on the practice established by their father, Waldo De Castroverde. De Castroverde Law Group practices in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, family law and immigration law. With 12 attorneys and more than 12 decades of combined legal experience, De Castroverde Law Group provides aggressive, dependable legal representation. A majority of the firm’s attorneys are fluent in Spanish. For more information on De Castroverde Law Group, call (702) 222-9999 or visit www.dlgteam.com.

About Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation

The Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation serves to support the mission of LVMPD by protecting our City through investing in safety. The Friends of LVMPD Foundation is the designated lead non-profit authorized by the Department to raise funds for LVMPD and support important public safety and engagement programs, officer education and training, equipment and technology initiatives, and assistance to the families of fallen officers. www.lvmpdfoundation.org.