Noble Studios Promotes Three Employees

With a commitment to fostering its employee’s success and well being, digital marketing agency Noble Studios is proud to announce the recent promotions of three of its internal team members.

After spending two years with Noble as Digital Media Coordinator, Danielle Christenson has been promoted to Digital Media Specialist. She will be responsible for managing all paid media buys and campaigns for Noble’s clients. Christenson is certified in Bing Ads, Google AdWords and BrightEdge and holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Also having been with Noble for two years, Whitney Ginsburg has been promoted to Project Manager. She will be responsible for owning internal project allocation and overseeing the development and execution of various digital projects, primarily Noble’s SEO/SEM retainers. Ginsburg attended the University of Nevada, Reno where she earned her degree in Strategic Communications.

Lastly, Jasmine Burrell has quickly been promoted to Office Assistant. In addition to her original responsibilities, she will also oversee running project reports, pricing and timesheets as well as assisting the executive team. Burrell earned a degree in Criminal Justice from San Diego State University.