Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards PetersenDean Roofing and Solar with Safe Partner Award

SCATS of the State of Nevada Division of Industrial Relations recognized PetersenDean Roofing and Solar with the Safe Partner Award.
Todd Schultz, Chief Administrator for SCATS, presents Steve Howard, Senior Vice President Las Vegas, and the PetersenDean Team with Safe Partner Award

LAS VEGAS – The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada Division of Industrial Relations recognized PetersenDean Roofing and Solar at their 4530 North Walnut Road, North Las Vegas location on Feb. 1 with the Safe Partner Award for their continued efforts in workplace health and safety. This award recognizes businesses that work closely with SCATS to increase both employer and employee knowledge of the value of safety in the workplace. The Safe Partner Award is an elite program and is only awarded to four businesses per year out of the 50,000 employers in the State of Nevada.

“The implementation of PetersenDean’s safety program has created harmony between operations and safety to work as a team. Corporate support is key, you can’t do anything without that,” said Jose Perez, PetersenDean National Safety Programmer. “SCATS helped us with the knowledge and experience I needed to implement changes. The best part is that all SCATS services are free. You just have to be open to learning.”

PetersenDean Roofing and Solar joins a committed group of businesses that have placed employee safety at the top of their priority list. A commitment by management to work with SCATS leads to exemplary safety and health programs that can reduce or eliminate injuries and illness. Safe Partner Award recognition is granted for utilizing a range of the different SCATS services over time. SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training, all at no cost.

“PetersenDean’s partnership with SCATS and their ongoing safety effort is the kind of commitment needed to create real change in a workplace,” said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS.

PetersenDean is a national roofing and solar installation company with 33 years in business and over 2,000 employees nationwide. Locally, they have served the Las Vegas community for 12 years and have more than 90 employees.

Businesses interested in the Safe Partner Program can contact SCATS at 702.486.9140 in Southern Nevada and 775.824.4630 in Northern Nevada. For more information on SCATS, or for a schedule of training courses offered at no charge by SCATS, call toll free 1.877.4SAFENV, or visit www.4safenv.state.nv.us.

About the Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS’ top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. For more information visit: www.4safenv.state.nv.us

###

