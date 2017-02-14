Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. with Sharp Award for Excellence in Workplace Health and Safety

Henderson – The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognized Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. in Henderson on Feb. 8 for their successful entry into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). After working diligently with Nevada SCATS, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. was awarded this certification for demonstrating their commitment to workplace safety.

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. joins an elite group of only 45 businesses in Nevada that have successfully entered the SHARP program and maintain exemplary safety and health programs. Companies are recognized with the SHARP certification after undergoing a comprehensive facility audit, correction of all identified hazards, review of workplace safety programs, and injury rates below the industry average. Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, a business can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) regulations.

“Ocean Spray’s commitment to safety and health is exemplary. Their safety and health management system is an outstanding example of what a well implemented program can achieve,” said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS.

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, training as well as program development and implementation assistance. Employers that implement effective safety and health programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group, may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a two-year exemption from OSHA’s general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 702.486.9140. For more information on SCATS, or for a schedule of training courses offered at no charge by SCATS, call toll free 1.877.4SAFENV, or visit www.4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS’ top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. For more information visit: www.4safenv.state.nv.us