Nevada Supreme Court Justices, U.S. District Court Judge to Participate in CLE Ethics Event

LAS VEGAS - Several of the state’s top legal minds will participate in a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) ethics discussion on Thursday, February 23, 2017, in Downtown Las Vegas.

The esteemed panel will include Nevada Supreme Court Justice James W. Hardesty, Nevada Supreme Court Justice Michael Douglas, and U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Nevada, Lloyd D. George.

The seminar is being held at The Venue, 750 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101. Again this year, the legal discussion will be moderated by the Honorable Rob Bare of the 8th Judicial District Court. The seminar will cover a number of important legal issues including trial practice, professionalism, and federal practice tips.

Attorneys who participate in the event will earn two hours of ethics CLE credit.

The two-hour seminar, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., will lead into a two-hour reception. Prior to the CLE event, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., participants are invited to take an exclusive tour of the new Nevada Supreme Court Building in Downtown Las Vegas.

The CLE Ethics event is sponsored by Bank of Nevada, a division of Western Alliance Bank. Bank of Nevada’s sponsorship will allow event proceeds to benefit four important charities including: Nevada Foundation for Consumer Education, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, and Nevada Legal Services.

Registration for the event is $175 through February 22, 2017 and can be completed at nevadajustice.org. Tickets are $200 at the door on the day of the event. The event is expected to sell out.

About Bank of Nevada

Bank of Nevada is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Founded in 1994, Bank of Nevada offers a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services, plus superior service to meet the needs of local businesses. With 11 offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Mesquite, along with Western Alliance Bank’s robust national platform of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued partner for Southern Nevada’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL). One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance ranks #4 on the Forbes 2017 “Best Banks in America” list. For more information, visit www.bankofnevada.com.