Nevada State Bank Presents Check to Street Teens

Nevada State Bank presented a check for $5,000 to Street Teens, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting homeless youth, ages 12-21.
Lisa Preston, executive director of Street Teens
Drew Zidzik, senior vice president, CRA manager for Nevada State Bank

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, Nevada State Bank presented a check for $5,000 to Street Teens, a volunteer based, non-profit organization dedicated to assisting homeless, abandoned, and at risk youth, ages 12-21, in the Las Vegas Valley.

Founded in 2000, the goal of Street Teens is to meet the survival needs of our youth by providing necessities in a safe, compassionate environment. They provide access to educational, health care, and employment resource services through their drop-in center and by actively collaborating with community partners.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

