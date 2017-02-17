Nevada State Bank Presents Check to Street Teens

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, Nevada State Bank presented a check for $5,000 to Street Teens, a volunteer based, non-profit organization dedicated to assisting homeless, abandoned, and at risk youth, ages 12-21, in the Las Vegas Valley.

Founded in 2000, the goal of Street Teens is to meet the survival needs of our youth by providing necessities in a safe, compassionate environment. They provide access to educational, health care, and employment resource services through their drop-in center and by actively collaborating with community partners.

