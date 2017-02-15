Nevada State Bank Names Steven Anderson Vice President And Corporate Banking Relationship Manager

Nevada Business Magazine

Nevada State Bank has named Steven Anderson Vice President and corporate banking relationship manager.LAS VEGAS – Nevada State Bank has named Steven Anderson Vice President and corporate banking relationship manager.

Anderson has been working in the banking and finance industry for 25 years, holding senior-level positions for Nevada banks in commercial loans and client management, in addition to working as chief financial officer for Astoria Homes and Cedco, Inc. His most recent position as vice president/senior relationship manager at Bank of Nevada included the management of a $65 million portfolio of business banking clients in the Henderson region.

“We are very excited to have Steven join our corporate banking team,” said Shannon Petersen, executive Vice President and corporate banking manager for Nevada State Bank. “Steven’s background and experience will be a tremendous asset to our team. He will make an exceptional advisor for our clients.”

Anderson holds a master of business administration degree from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University. He is a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP), in addition to being a member of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA).

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)
Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

