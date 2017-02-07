Nevada State Bank Names Marci Spearman Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager for South Carson Branch

RENO – Nevada State Bank has named Marci Spearman assistant vice president and branch manager for the South Carson branch, overseeing the branch staff, client services and banking operations.

Spearman brings 30 years of experience in retail sales and marketing. She began her career as a teller, and after holding various retail banking positions was promoted to branch manager. Spearman excelled in business development and client relations, including managing the Military Banking division for Bank of America in Japan. Upon returning to the U.S., she continued her career as branch manager through many mergers and acquisitions with Community Bank in Southern California.

Born and raised in Southern California, Spearman and her husband moved to Carson City in 2015. She has been heavily involved in community outreach and currently serves on the board of directors for The Eddy House in Reno.

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.