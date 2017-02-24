Nevada State Bank Donates $5,000 to SCORE

On Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, Nevada State Bank presented a check for $5,000 to the Las Vegas office of SCORE, a nationwide nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs.

SCORE Las Vegas is one of over 300 chapters of the National SCORE Organization, a nationwide, non-profit, volunteer-based group of both retired and active professionals who are dedicated to entrepreneur education and the formation, growth and success of the nation’s small businesses. They offer free and confidential business advice, mentoring, and information. Approximately 50 volunteer business mentors belong to the SCORE Las Vegas Chapter.

