Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Nevada State Bank Donates $5,000 to SCORE

Nevada State Bank Donates $5,000 to SCORE

By Leave a Comment

Nevada State Bank presented a check for $5,000 to the Las Vegas office of SCORE, a nationwide nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs.
Drew Zidzik, senior vice president, CRA manager for Nevada State Bank (left)
Sam Schaul, volunteer for the Las Vegas-based SCORE

On Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, Nevada State Bank presented a check for $5,000 to the Las Vegas office of SCORE, a nationwide nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs.

SCORE Las Vegas is one of over 300 chapters of the National SCORE Organization, a nationwide, non-profit, volunteer-based group of both retired and active professionals who are dedicated to entrepreneur education and the formation, growth and success of the nation’s small businesses. They offer free and confidential business advice, mentoring, and information. Approximately 50 volunteer business mentors belong to the SCORE Las Vegas Chapter.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

Recent Issues

February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom