Nevada Rural Housing Authority Seeks Director of Community Development Group

Carson City - Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) is seeking a Director of Community Development Group who will lead, direct, coordinate and oversee all activities of NRHA’s Community Development Department (CD) including, but not limited to:

Real Estate Acquisition and Disposition efforts

Project New Construction/Rehabilitation Initiatives

Construction Management

REO Property Administration

NRHA’s Weatherization Programs

Rural Community Outreach and Interface

The Facilitation of Affordable Housing Demand and Production Initiatives in Rural Areas

The Director of the H&CD is a key member of NRHA’s senior staff and regularly coordinates, communicates, and works closely with NRHA (Agency) leadership to accomplish overall Agency goals to realize the Agency’s mission. The following tasks are illustrative only and may include other relative duties and responsibilities.

The duties listed below are examples of the work typically performed by an employee in this position. An employee may not be assigned all duties listed and may be assigned duties which are not listed below.

Assumes full leadership and management responsibility for all CD services and activities, including current and long-range planning, department budgeting, inspection and viability determination for real estate acquisitions/dispositions, project plan development and review, all real estate related contract administration, and the management, supervision and oversight of all staff personnel within the department.

Prepares periodic, annual and long range budget projections as required.

Prepares periodic, annual and long range budget projections as required. Monitors and manages annual department budget(s) to assure the department operates within its approved budget, and in accordance with the Agency’s fiscal guidelines.

Performs personnel duties such as selection, motivation, development, training (or the securing of adequate training), evaluation, discipline and participates in the hiring and discharge of employees within the department.

Establishes performance standards and counsels’ department employees as appropriate.

Promotes and implements staff project development activities, and establishes and facilitates real estate goals and objective with department staff.

Locates, negotiates contracts with, engages and oversees third party professional “real estate” related service providers (i.e., architects, engineers, planners, environmental experts, legal counsel, etc.)

Responds to difficult and sensitive public inquiries and complaints, and assists with resolutions and alternative recommendations.

Contributes to the overall quality of the department’s service by developing, reviewing, and implementing policies and procedures: a) To meet legal requirements, b) To comply with various funding requirements, and c) To support Agency needs including but not necessarily limited to, i) Continuously monitors and evaluates the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery methods and procedures, ii) Assessing and monitoring the distribution of work, support systems, and internal reporting relationships, iii) Identifies opportunities for improvement, iv) Directs the implementation of change, and v) Responds to all internal and external department related complaints, concerns and issues.

Represents the department to, and interfaces with various Cities, Counties, NRHA Board, community groups, the general public, and relative for-profit and non-profit organizations.

Negotiates partnership agreements, contracts, Memorandums of Understanding (MOU’s) and other related transaction documents with the Agency’s business partners relative to real estate related transactions.

Continually seeks opportunities to improve the department’s delivery of service.

Continually seeks opportunities to improve the department’s delivery of service. Establishes and maintains trust in the department and encourages collaboration within the H&CD, with other Agency departments, with Agency partners and collaborators, and with Communities situated within the Agency’s areas of legal jurisdiction throughout rural Nevada.

For more information, applications should visit https://nvrural.applicantstack.com/x/detail/a29ob905nhva

About the Nevada Rural Housing Authority

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) creates hope for the future by providing a full range of housing programs that help build and sustain independent communities. NRHA provides an innovative home financing program, rental support, and needs assessments to Nevada's fifteen rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties, with a coverage area including 110,000 square miles and more than 1.3 million people. For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.