Nevada Rural Housing Authority Launches New Website

New Tools Include Eligibility Map and Lender/Realtor Search

Carson City – Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at nvrural.org. Over its four-decade history, NRHA’s role has evolved and expanded, which has warranted a new website to best connect its many stakeholders with information and tools, only offered by NRHA.

What began as a straightforward housing authority model nearly 45 years ago has evolved into something truly special, NRHA prides itself on being many things to many Nevadans: An innovator in housing programs (single-family, senior, homeless, down payment assistance and mortgage credit certificates), focusing on all facets of housing, from homeless to homebuyer. A leader in housing data, helping to define what is affordable housing throughout the state. A facilitator that connects Nevada’s rural communities’ needs with the right partners for success.

The new website has a number of features, specifically designed to help consumers and partners access the housing information they need most. They include:

A search tool that allows homebuyers the ability to find lenders and realtors who are approved to facilitate loans and home purchases through NRHA’s Home At Last program

A search tool that allows homebuyers the ability to find Home At Last program-eligible homes in new-home communities throughout the state

A property eligibility search tool that allows homebuyers and partners to look up a specific property anywhere in Nevada to see if it is eligible for down payment assistance through Home At Last

Tools and resources for partners including landlords, real estate agents and lenders

Eligibility information, links and documents for those seeking rental assistance

NRHA’s one-of-a-kind housing studies, which provide relevant statistical and narrative data to determine current housing conditions and housing needs of rural cities and counties in Nevada

Qualification and application information for NRHA’s unique Weatherization Services program, designed to help low-income Nevadans save money on their utility bills by helping improve energy efficiency in homes

Access to all past and upcoming NRHA Board of Commissioners meetings

“Our new website is representative of where NRHA is headed into the future,” Gary Longaker, NRHA executive director, said. “At the epicenter of everything we do is communication – we’ve listened to our consumers and partners, and have built the tools they need to help us in our mission of getting Nevadans home.”

About the Nevada Rural Housing Authority

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) creates hope for the future by providing a full range of housing programs that help build and sustain independent communities. NRHA provides an innovative home financing program, rental support, and needs assessments to Nevada's fifteen rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties, with a coverage area including 110,000 square miles and more than 1.3 million people. For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.