Nevada REALTORS Helping Others While Honing Leadership Skills

REALTORS from throughout Nevada are helping others while helping themselves improve their leadership skills as part of the LeadershipNVAR program run by the statewide Nevada Association of REALTORS (NVAR).

LeadershipNVAR’s Class of 2017 kicked off its year-long program by meeting Jan. 24-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 15-member class of NVAR members from all parts of Nevada devoted three days to a range of activities designed to promote leadership and growth.

While attending courses and networking, the REALTORS volunteered at a local shelter for families who are homeless and in need. They also started planning their year-long community service project to support Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Nevada.

The 2017 LeadershipNVAR class includes Nevada REALTORS from all parts of the state, from Elko to Minden and from Reno to Las Vegas. The class includes: Tom Blanchard, Lisa Cobb, Tamra Coulter, Stephanie Dibbs, Jerome Johnson, Tim Kelly Kiernan, Alex Malenkina, Rebecca McKenna-Inman, and Merri Perry, all of Las Vegas; Cheryl Henning and Angela Lage, of Elko; Kendra Murray, of Incline Village; Naomi Pettit, of Carson City and Incline Village; Whitney Richburg, of Reno; and Kaycee Summers, of Minden and Gardnerville.

“This is an energetic, engaging leadership group,” said Tiffany Banks, NVAR’s legal counsel and its staff liaison to the program. “Everyone was quick to jump in and immerse themselves in the program. It’s always rewarding to work with the future leaders of our association and our profession, and to be able to help others at the same time.”

Banks added that the goal of the program NVAR established several years ago is to train the next generation of leaders in the association and in the state while helping participants learn about themselves so they can become better leaders in all facets of their lives. She said the program emphasizes teamwork, community and self-awareness. Participants meet quarterly for intensive leadership training, with sessions continuing in June, September and December.

