Naqvi Injury Law Names New Associate Attorney

Upon his successful completion of the Nevada State Bar Exam, Naqvi Injury Law has named Paul Albright an associate attorney. Albright has worked with the firm as a law clerk since 2014.

Albright practices in the area of personal injury and has handled matters related to motor vehicle accidents, complex products liability, catastrophic injury, premise liability and insurance bad faith. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and a juris doctorate from UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law, where he graduated with honors.

During his studies at the Boyd School of Law, Albright scored in the top of his class in the areas of negotiation, pre-trial litigation, mediation advocacy and legal writing. He is a third-generation Las Vegas native. He also received its prestigious CALI award in 2014 as the highest scoring student in his class.

“Paul’s deep knowledge of Las Vegas has been very helpful to our clients,” said Farhan Naqvi, managing partner of Naqvi Injury Law. “He is a passionate advocate and relentless in his pursuit of justice for them. We are thrilled to promote him from law clerk to associate and look forward to watching his legal career flourish at our firm.”

Naqvi Injury Law handles an average of over 700 cases per year. Managing partner Farhan Naqvi has personally litigated nearly 1,000 cases and has never lost a jury trial. The firm is in the process of building a large mock courtroom to hone its litigation strategies and provide courtroom opportunities to both law students and fellow attorneys.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, who has been practicing law since 2003. Over the course of his career, Naqvi has obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. In recognition of his efforts on his clients’ behalf, Naqvi is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell, and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. In 2016, the firm was voted Best of Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and was the only Nevada law firm listed in the Inc 5000.

For more information, visit http://naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.

