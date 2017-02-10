NAIOP Monthly Member Event to Be Held Feb. 16

Who:

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the commercial real estate development association; Len Jessup, President, UNLV

What:

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents, “UNLV: Developing a New Future,” as part of its monthly member meeting. The meeting is sponsored by Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects. Additionally, the NAIOP Community Service Committee encourages members to collect plastic shopping bags which will be turned into sleeping mats for homeless youth in Southern Nevada.

When:

Registration, breakfast and networking begins at 7 a.m., followed by the program from 7:30-8:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Where:

The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Rd., 2nd Floor Convention Area,

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Why:

NAIOP Southern Nevada seeks to provide educational and informative programs during its monthly member meetings based on relevant topics to the commercial real estate development industry. Year-round, NAIOP Southern Nevada hosts mixers and educational programs for its membership and potential members. For more information about the event or NAIOP Southern Nevada, please call (702) 798-7194 or visit www.naiopnv.org to register.

Media Contact:

Amanda Llewellyn, The Ferraro Group - 702-367-7771 or amanda@theferrarogroup.com

ABOUT NAIOP SOUTHERN NEVADA

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 400 members serving the local Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org