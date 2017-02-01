Movers and Shakers: Matt Kershaw

President & CEO

Clark County Credit Union (65 years in NV)

Type of Business: Credit Union | Hails from: Sandy, Utah | 11 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Las Vegas

How did you first get into your profession?

My friend’s dad worked at a bank and helped me find a job when I was going to college.

What is your pet peeve?

The gobbling up of successful small businesses by large competitors because of increased regulation.

What do you want your legacy to be?

As an organization we are true to our relationships by looking for solutions to provide our members/customers confidence and security.

What is the best moment of your career?

When I moved to Las Vegas after graduation and took my career the direction I wanted to go.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

The future of banking is much more than deposits and loans. The success in this industry will be founded not just on how well you can adapt to competition from other financial institutions, but also non-traditional competition from online lenders to Walmart.

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be and why?

MacGyver. He worked toward a solution and was creative in the way he accomplished it.

If you could have coined a single phrase of wisdom, what would it be?

Always take the opportunity to do better than you did the last time.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

A banker, of course.

What was the toughest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

That the economy goes up and down!

What is a little known fact about yourself?

My wife and I are both the fourth of eight children.

What is your motto?

Work hard and treat people like I want to be treated.

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?

That Las Vegas is a big place with lots to do at any time, but also feels close and connected.