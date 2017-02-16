Meredith Markwell Joins Maupin • Naylor • Braster

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas law firm Maupin ∙ Naylor ∙ Braster has named Meredith Markwell an attorney Of Counsel. Markwell practices in the area of complex commercial litigation, with a focus on appellate work and complex business disputes. She has appeared regularly before the Eighth Judicial District Court and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, and has also briefed and argued matters before the Supreme Court of Nevada.

Prior to joining Maupin ∙ Naylor ∙ Braster, Markwell practiced in the area of commercial litigation with Nevada’s largest law firm at the time, Lionel Sawyer & Collins. She received her undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College and her Juris Doctorate from UC Berkeley Boalt Hall School of Law.

Markwell’s community service includes pro bono work for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada’s Ask-A-Lawyer program and volunteering with the Clark County Bar Association’s Trial By Peer program. She was Clark County Legal Services’ 2005 Pro Bono Project Award Recipient and Clark County Law Foundation’s, Trial by Peers Program, 2012 Most Dedicated New Senior Attorney.

She has also been a member of the Howard McKibben Chapter of the American Inns of Court.

ABOUT MAUPIN • NAYLOR • BRASTER

Maupin • Naylor • Braster is a law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada that was founded in 2014 as Naylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law by John Naylor and Jennifer Braster. The firm focuses on commercial litigation, construction law, appellate law and alternative dispute resolution. For more information, visit www.naylorandbrasterlaw.com or call 702-420-7000.